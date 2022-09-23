International Lithium battery manufacturer EVE Energy Storage Co., Ltd debuted at SPI

Popping up in SPI USA, EVE an international leading battery manufacturer steals the show

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVE Energy Storage Co., Ltd. presented its solutions for Household ESS, Utility ESS, and Telecom ESS with products covering cells, modules, battery systems, battery management systems, and other comprehensive solutions, attracting many guests and clients to the booth. Solar Power International is grand opening in California, USA on September 19, 2022. The exhibition is co-organized by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA). It is the largest professional solar energy exhibition and trade fair in the United States and the world, as well as one of the most successful and influential international exhibitions in the industry.

EVE Energy Storage Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EVE Energy Co., Ltd. (stock code: 300014). It focuses on providing professional energy storage solutions and intelligent energy storage operation services with core technologies for battery cell development and system integration as well as professional verification and testing capabilities. Products cover full-product solutions from the cell, pack, system, and BMS, which have been widely used in international and domestic Utility ESS, Telecom ESS, Household ESS, Marine ESS, and IDC backup power market. At present, it has developed business cooperation with the world's major telecom operators, leading enterprises of telecommunication facilities, and power grid companies in the fields of Telecom ESS or Transmission & distribution side, etc. And we receive the high recognition by clients in the segment of household ESS and industrial & commercial ESS.

EVE Energy Co., Ltd. is a leading lithium battery company in China, IPO in 2009. It has 21 years of professional lithium-ion battery manufacturing experience. The company insists on innovation-driven development and has an international R&D team, advanced lithium battery production technology and management advantages. With advanced lithium battery manufacturing technology and management advantages, EVE's product quality has won the trust of all customers around the world. Currently, EVE Energy Co., Ltd. has reached cooperation with BMW, Daimler, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover, and other international vehicle companies, and signed a supply agreement with the head energy storage system integrator in the U.S. In the ESS sector, EVE has signed a supply contract with Powin, one of the leading energy storage system integrators in the United States. The overseas business expansion is keeping good performance. Based on SNE Research, EVE ranked among the top 10 in global EV battery sales in August 2022.

EVE's 1500V liquid cooling system debuts in North America

At the exhibition, EVE Energy Storage Co., Ltd. released the 1500V liquid cooling system, which is a major work in the energy storage product industry. EVE's 1500V liquid cooling system has four core advantages: comprehensive protection, precise temperature control, flexible arrangement, and high efficiency. It supports a DC1500V voltage platform, which can be quickly deployed and networked to achieve turnkey projects.

From product design to device selection and standard production, EVE's 1500V liquid cooling system is focused on customer needs, and strives to create a cost-effective energy storage system, to provide customers with long life, high energy density, low cost, high-profit energy storage products.

EVE 1500V liquid cooling system compared to previous generation, the cycle life is extended by 11.1%, steadily improving customer application revenue; energy density is increased by 93%, effectively saving land costs; Theoretical calculation of self-consumption of electricity reduced by more than 27%, improve energy utilization efficiency; 95% fewer rotating and easily damaged parts inside the system, reducing the failure rate and thus saving maintenance costs.

In addition to the new products, EVE Energy Storage Co., Ltd. also exhibited prismatic LFP cells, cylindrical cells, telecom smart lithium batteries, and household ESS. All the parameters of the products have reached the top level in the industry to meet customers' various needs in different application scenarios. As soon as the exhibits were released, EVE received high praise and became popular on the first day of the exhibition.

With the customer, technology, and production capacity globalization, EVE Energy Storage Co. Ltd. will keep producing green and high-quality lithium-ion batteries, and work together with global partners to make contributions to carbon peaking and carbon neutrality and sustainability.

