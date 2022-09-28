Canada Nickel Confirms Large Scale Discovery at Reid, Provides Regional Exploration Update

Highlights

Current drilling confirms large scale discovery at Reid – delineated mineralized footprint already 90% of Crawford footprint of 1.6 km 2 which contains the fifth largest Measured & Indicated sulphide resource globally of 3.5 million tonnes of contained nickel

Regional drilling continues to validate geophysical targeting approach highlighting potential from 42 km 2 of geophysical targets

Latest assays from Deloro include DEL22-05 intersecting 394 metres of 0.26% nickel

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today confirmed a large-scale discovery at its Reid property, and positive drilling results at other regional targets as a result of its ongoing regional exploration drilling campaign.

Mark Selby, Chair & CEO of Canada Nickel, "These results are very exciting for several reasons. First, our current drilling has delineated a mineralized footprint at Reid already 90% of the size of Crawford, which we believe is the world's fifth largest nickel sulphide resource. Second, the results at Reid, Deloro, and Reaume with 33 of 34 holes hitting target mineralization and the historic drilling at Bannockburn, continue to reinforce the success of our geophysical targeting approach and increase the probability of success at our other over 20 properties within the 42 km2 of geophysical targets."

The Company's Reid, Deloro, Reaume and Bannockburn properties sit within a 100 km radius of the Company's flagship Crawford Nickel-Sulphide project in the Timmins area. The Company has the right to earn a 100% interest in Reaume and has already acquired a 100% interest in Reid, Deloro and Bannockburn.

Reid Nickel Property

The Reid Property is located just 16 km southwest of Crawford, or 37 km northwest of Timmins, and contains an ultramafic target with a target geophysical footprint of 3.9 km2 (see Figure 1). Our ongoing drilling program continues to successfully intersect mineralized dunite, helping define the boundary of the target, confirming a footprint that is already 90% of the footprint of the current Crawford resource (Figure 2), with remarkably similar lithology, mineralogy, and alteration. Partial assays results confirm expected Ni grades. Ni mineralization in serpentinized dunite has been found in all 16 holes drilled to date and stronger mineralization has been intersected in holes REI22-02, REI22-06, REI22-09, REI22-14, and REI22-16. The interpreted thickness of the dunite intersected by REI-22-16 and REI-22-14 at Reid appears to be thicker than the thickest intersection within the Crawford Resource (Figure 3).

Three holes (REI22-12, REI22-13, REI22-15) were drilled in the north limb with all holes intersecting the targeted mineralized dunite. REI22-13 intersected the typical differentiation sequence, collaring in gabbro and followed by pyroxenite, peridotite and dunite. The hole finished in dunite.

The 13 remaining holes were drilled in the central core of the anomaly, with all of them intersecting consistent moderate to strongly serpentinized dunite, and visible nickel mineralization (Figure 4). Dunite is the lithology predominant in the central core, with only an occasional occurrence of later dykes that crosscut the anomaly in a northwest and southeast direction (Table 1).

The south limb of the anomaly remains to be drilled and over 50% of the geophysical target remains untested.

Preliminary mineralogy results from first two holes at Reid indicate that mineralogy is consistent with well-serpentenized mineralization found at Crawford containing quantities of magnetite, brucite, and chrome minerals. Nickel mineralization is largely in heazlewoodite and awaruite.

Table 1: Reid selected lithology intervals

Hole # From To length Rock Type Hole # From To length Rock Type REI22-03 58.6 417.0 358.4 Dunite REI22-13 45 99 54.0 Peridotite REI22-04 48.5 183.5 135.0 Peridotite 99 405 306.0 Dunite 183.5 318.3 134.8 Dunite REI22-14 27.4 75 47.6 Peridotite 338.0 417.0 79.0 Dunite 75 158.8 83.8 Dunite REI22-05 52.5 462.0 409.5 Dunite 180.6 402 221.4 Dunite REI22-06 28.8 108.0 79.2 Peridotite REI22-15 60 309 249.0 Dunite 108.0 165.2 57.2 Dunite 309 402 93.0 Peridotite 177.1 197.0 19.9 Dunite REI22-16 30 501 471.0 Dunite 207.2 312.5 105.3 Dunite

360.1 471.0 110.9 Dunite

REI22-07 38.2 60.0 21.8 Dunite

136.5 462.0 325.5 Dunite

REI22-08 57.2 108.0 50.8 Dunite

108.0 128.0 20.0 Peridotite

128.0 139.7 11.7 Dunite

139.7 160.0 20.3 Peridotite

160.0 430.0 270.0 Dunite

REI22-09 29.7 96.0 66.3 Peridotite

96.0 106.6 10.6 Dunite

116.6 429.3 312.7 Dunite

429.3 438.0 8.7 Dunite

REI22-10 60.3 100.6 40.3 Dunite

129.4 405.4 276 Dunite

REI22-11 23.6 100.2 76.6 Dunite

124.0 246.4 122.4 Dunite

261.2 360.6 99.4 Dunite

371.0 402.0 31.0 Dunite

REI22-12 40.0 73.0 33.0 Peridotite

73.0 441.0 368.0 Dunite



Deloro Nickel Property

The Deloro property is located 35 km south of Crawford and 8 km south Timmins and contains an ultramafic target that measures 1.4 km north-south by 450 metres east-west (see Figure 5). The exploration program consisted of 11 drillholes and succeeded at defining the continuity of the ultramafic lithologies and nickel mineralization throughout the target anomaly in all 11 holes. Assays from an additional 4 holes are being released (Table 2).

DEL22-05 collared in dunite and was drilled to the northeast. The hole intersected 394 metres of 0.26% Ni and finished in dunite, only interrupted by minor dykes. Showing moderate to strong serpentinization and visible pentlandite-heazlewoodite mineralization with minor awaruite.

DEL22-04 collared in dunite near the center of the target and drilled to the northeast. The dunite is mineralized throughout, interrupted only by a few minor dykes. Dunite graded 0.26% Ni over 43 metres, and 0.26% Ni over 271 metres. The hole reached the east contact intersecting Peridotite and Mafic volcanics.

DEL22-08 collared in dunite and was drilled to the southwest. Dunite graded 0.22 % Ni over 156.5 metres at the top of the hole, and 0.25% Ni over 213 metres near the bottom and ended in dunite.

Hole DEL22-03 collared in dunite on the northern half of the target and was drilled to the southwest. The hole remained and finished in dunite except for a section of pyroxenite in the center. The dunite sections grading up to 0.24% Ni over 157.7 metres, and 0.22% Ni over 106.2 metres with visible pentlandite-heazlewoodite mineralization. Hole DEL22-02 drilled at the most northern edge of the target, intersected a sequence of pyroxenite, peridotite and dunite rocks with varying degrees of alteration and mineralization. Assays for this hole are pending.

Table 2: Deloro Exploration Drilling Results

Hole ID From To Length Ni Co Pd Pt Cr Fe S

(m) (m) (m) ( %) ( %) (g/t) (g/t) ( %) ( %) ( %) DEL22-03 39.60 86.00 46.40 0.25 0.010 0.002 0.004 0.26 4.41 0.05 and 151.80 309.50 157.70 0.24 0.009 0.003 0.004 0.16 4.59 0.04 and 327.80 434.00 106.20 0.22 0.009 0.01 0.009 0.17 5.29 0.03 DEL22-04 9.60 53.00 43.40 0.26 0.010 0.003 0.003 0.13 4.25 0.04 and 112.10 383.70 271.60 0.26 0.010 0.003 0.003 0.17 4.94 0.05 including 242.00 296.00 54.00 0.28 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.24 5.35 0.04 DEL22-05 6.95 401.00 394.05 0.26 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.22 5.06 0.03 including 218.00 261.5 43.50 0.28 0.011 0.003 0.003 0.25 5.34 0.02 DEL22-08 5.40 161.90 156.50 0.22 0.013 0.003 0.005 0.42 5.32 0.03 and 189.00 402.00 213.00 0.25 0.010 0.003 0.005 0.14 4.90 0.05

Reaume Nickel Property

Reaume is located 20 km northeast of Crawford and contains an ultramafic target that measures 3 km east-west by 1.4 km north-south. The geophysical footprint indicates a highly folded structure, unlike the single differentiated sills observed at Dumont, Deloro, and other properties including Bannockburn, Sothman, and McCool among others.

Drilling this summer successfully confirmed the presence of ultramafic rocks, dominated by peridotite with nickel mineralization in 6 of 7 drillholes. The peridotite intersected was generally lower grade than the peridotites at Crawford. Minor pyroxenite and dunite were also intersected (Figure 6). The North half of the target remains untested, due to difficult access outside of winter. Assays are pending for 3 of the 7 holes.

Hole REU22-01, REU22-02 and REU22-03 drilled a fan of drillholes from the same setup, located near the southwest of the target. REU22-01 drilled to the south-southeast, collaring on peridotite at 9.4 metres and stayed in peridotite for 327.7 metres grading 0.14% Ni. After a small gabbro section, the hole intersected and finished in dunite with an average grade of 0.21% Ni over 68.7 metres (Table 3).

Hole REU22-02 drilled to the east, collaring, and finishing in peridotite averaging 0.13% Ni over 242.5 metres with the whole extent displaying moderate to strong serpentinization and minor pentlandite-heazlewoodite mineralization.

Hole REU22-07 is located east of the previous holes and closer to the center of the target. The hole collared in a pyroxenite, continued into peridotite, and finished in peridotite averaging 0.16% Ni over 364.5 metres.

Hole REU22-03 drilled to the northeast, and intersected a typical succession of ultramafic differentiation, drilling through peridotite, pyroxenite and gabbro. The pyroxenite here averaged 0.19 g/t Pd and 0.11 g/t Pt over a length of 23 metres.

The drilling to date has intersected mostly weakly mineralized peridotite. The more mineralized dunite is expected to occur on the eastern edge of the property to which access is limited to winter months. This will be more directly targeted as exploration at Reaume continues.

Table 3: Reaume Exploration Drilling Results

Hole ID From To Length Ni Co Pd Pt Cr Fe S

(m) (m) (m) ( %) ( %) (g/t) (g/t) ( %) ( %) ( %) REU22-01 9.40 337.10 327.70 0.14 0.012 0.005 0.008 0.46 7.84 0.02 and 351.30 420.00 68.70 0.21 0.012 0.02 0.006 0.46 7.36 0.07 REU22-02 4.50 247.00 242.50 0.13 0.012 0.005 0.01 0.46 7.98 0.02 REU22-03 8.00 235.50 227.50 0.08 0.012 0.010 0.022 0.38 8.58 0.03 REU22-07 39.50 404.00 364.50 0.16 0.012 0.008 0.012 0.48 7.74 0.04

Bannockburn

Bannockburn was acquired by the Company on June 6, 2022 (see release June 7, 2022). Drilling by the previous operator was consistent with our geophysical approach and further confirms our geophysical targeting model. 8 holes intersected 160.9 to 369.0 metres of mineralization and multiple holes (GBN21-01, GBN21-02, GBN21-03, GBN21-04, GBN21-06) intersected nickel grades in excess of 0.3%. (See Figure 7 and Table 4 below).

Future drilling will continue to expand the low-grade mineralization outlined by Grid Metals as well as target the high-grade nickel (up to 5% Ni) in the C-zone at shallow depths.

Table 4 – Grid Metals Historical Drilling – Bannockburn Property

Hole ID From To Length Ni

(m) (m) (m) ( %) GBN21-01 71.5 232.4 160.9 0.24 including 103.0 125.6 22.6 0.30 with 118.0 125.6 7.6 0.38 GBN21-02 40.5 337.0 296.5 0.28 including 98.0 210.0 112.0 0.32 with 147.0 195.0 48.0 0.34 GBN21-03 39.3 381.0 341.7 0.28 including 256.5 321.0 64.5 0.30 GBN21-04 115.5 309.0 193.5 0.31 including 133.5 162.0 28.5 0.40 and 225.0 247.5 22.5 0.41 GBN21-05 49.7 219.0 169.3 0.20 including 79.5 105.0 25.5 0.27 GBN21-06 60.0 247.5 189.0 0.27 including 133.5 174.0 40.5 0.30 and 210.0 235.5 25.5 0.31 GBN21-07 36.0 405.0 369.0 0.24 including 160.5 273.0 112.5 0.27 with 231.0 273.0 42.0 0.29 GBN21-08 72.0 303.0 231.0 0.24 including 132.0 258.0 126.0 0.28

*Source: Grid Metals news release 11/03/2022.

Table 5: Drillhole Orientation (All Properties)

Property Hole ID Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Azimuth (⁰) Dip (⁰) Length (m) Reid REI22-01 457859 5403898 175 -50 380.0 Reid REI22-02 457859 5403898 316 -50 396.0 Reid REI22-03 457818 5404256 270 -50 417.0 Reid REI22-04 457830 5404713 320 -50 417.0 Reid REI22-05 457554 5404310 270 -50 462.0 Reid REI22-06 456758 5404333 176 -52 471.0 Reid REI22-07 457157 5404317 270 -50 462.0 Reid REI22-08 457818 5404256 330 -50 430.0 Reid REI22-09 457446 5403794 0 -50 435.9 Reid REI22-10 457590 5404718 270 -50 405.4 Reid REI22-11 457345 5404725 270 -50 402.0 Reid REI22-12 456949 5405611 225 -50 441.0 Reid REI22-13 456608 5405847 225 -55 399.0 Reid REI22-14 456466 5403721 342 -50 402.0 Reid REI22-15 457478 5405247 227 -50 402.0 Reid REI22-16 456426 5404260 160 -50 500.0 Deloro DEL22-01 480413 5361341 248 -60 492.0 Deloro DEL22-02 480334 5361525 248 -60 411.0 Deloro DEL22-03 480600 5361417 248 -60 434.0 Deloro DEL22-04 480475 5361151 68 -60 401.0 Deloro DEL22-05 480406 5361339 68 -60 401.0 Deloro DEL22-06 480384 5361139 248 -50 347.0 Deloro DEL22-07 480322 5361305 248 -50 278.0 Deloro DEL22-08 480532 5361006 248 -60 402.0 Deloro DEL22-09 480566 5360849 248 -50 402.0 Deloro DEL22-10 480980 5360570 230 -50 342.0 Deloro DEL22-11 480566 5360849 70 -45 402.0 Reaume REU22-01 487384 5421827 175 -50 420.0 Reaume REU22-02 487384 5421827 90 -51 247.0 Reaume REU22-03 487384 5421827 50 -50 295.0 Reaume REU22-07 487931 5422054 145 -50 404.0 Reaume REU22-08 488245 5422325 115 -50 401.0 Reaume REU22-09 488190 5421971 170 -50 446.0 Reaume REU22-10 488190 5421971 80 -50 542.0 Bannockburn GBN21-01 506785 5313730 245 -65 250.2 Bannockburn GBN21-02 506785 5313730 245 -65 351.3 Bannockburn GBN21-03 506775 5313858 245 -65 408.0 Bannockburn GBN21-04 506704 5313991 245 -65 349.4 Bannockburn GBN21-05 506586 5313921 245 -60 224.0 Bannockburn GBN21-06 506634 5313746 65 -65 450.0 Bannockburn GBN21-07 506980 5313536 235 -65 402.0 Bannockburn GBN21-08 507077 5313506 205 -45 350.0

Assays, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Drilling and Assay

Edwin Escarraga, MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby or SGS Callao (Peru). All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

The magnetic images shown in this press release were created from Canada Nickel's interpretation of datasets provided by the Ontario Geological Survey.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

