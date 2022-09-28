INTEGRAL CONSULTING PARTNERS WITH IMPERIAL CAPITAL TO ADVANCE HIGH-END ENVIRONMENTAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING

SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Consulting Inc. is pleased to announce a majority investment by Imperial Capital. The new partnership establishes Integral as a growth platform to build a larger best-in-class environmental services firm and accelerates Integral's strategic plan to expand its services, staff, and geographies.

Integral Consulting delivers a comprehensive suite of science, engineering, and technology-driven solutions to clients facing increasingly complex environmental, health, economic, and natural resource challenges.

"Integral has always been at the forefront of solving our clients' toughest challenges. This partnership allows us to scale our services to meet our clients' evolving needs and to invest further in training and career development for our staff," said Bill Locke, P.E., President and Chief Operating Officer of Integral Consulting, and one of the company's founders. "Together, we continue our commitment to service excellence and a company culture in which staff thrive."

"Our investment comes at a time when the need for environmental and infrastructure services is increasing at a rapid pace," said Chris Harris, Partner at Imperial Capital. "Integral's position in the market as a high-end service provider makes it the ideal organization to meet the growing market demands."

"I am excited to join an organization that has a rich reputation for technical excellence and company culture," said Ryan Brain, incoming CEO of Integral Consulting Inc., who was selected by Imperial Capital to lead the growth strategy for the company. "Those strengths allow us to meet the growing demands of our clients while attracting talented staff who want to solve today's toughest environmental challenges through technical innovation and teamwork."

About Integral Consulting Inc.

Integral Consulting is a national science and engineering firm providing technical solutions to complex environmental, health, economic, and natural resource challenges. We are a values-driven collaborative team with a demonstrated commitment to the well-being, diversity, and professional development of our staff, and an equal commitment to strong partnerships with our clients and other stakeholders.

About Imperial Capital

Toronto-based, Imperial Capital is a leading mid-market private equity firm focused on North American opportunities to build or acquire growth-oriented platform investments in targeted industry niches within healthcare, business services, and consumer services industries. Imperial Capital combines its deep industry focus, active portfolio management, and strong partnerships with experienced industry executives to offer a differentiated approach to investing.

