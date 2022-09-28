Investment Platform Delphia Launches Digital Asset Ecosystem

Initial rollout includes utility token and play-to-earn game, with additional features to come

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphia ("the Company"), an investment platform bridging the worlds of traditional and decentralized finance to help people build wealth by investing their data, today announced the launch of its digital asset ecosystem ("the Ecosystem"). The Ecosystem brings new features to the Company's investment platform by offering users rewards for contributing to the community, which will play an instrumental role in the development of various investment strategies.

Delphia logo (PRNewswire)

The creation of Delphia's digital asset ecosystem is the latest step the Company is taking to allow everyone to harness the economic value of data. The Ecosystem will launch with a utility token, Phi ($PHI), to provide participants with a reward for being active members of the community and future contributors to the Company's data set. The integration of token rewards, in combination with attaching value to data and Delphia's industry-leading investment algorithms, will allow the Company to merge the worlds of traditional asset management and decentralized finance, creating a hybrid model spanning traditional and decentralized finance that levels the playing field between all classes of investors, from Main Street to Wall Street. In order to earn PHI, members will participate in various signal-generating games that improve the Company's data set, which is used to attract and identify new investment opportunities.

Andrew Peek, CEO and Co-Founder of Delphia, commented on the news, "At Delphia, we're on a mission to increase investor access to the economic value that gets created by our data, thereby increasing access to financial prosperity. Integrating the Ecosystem into the Delphia asset management platform will enable us to further incentivize people to share their data and increase the overall value of the data for those investing with Delphia. The Ecosystem, as well as PHI, provide our investors with what we think is the best way to leverage their proprietary data and increase their returns."

At launch, PHI can be earned through Delphia's initial data game, Consensus, where participants answer a series of questions on various consumer trends. The number of tokens earned will correlate to the skill of those who engage. In the near future, PHI held by members of the Ecosystem will give investors access to a broad spectrum of exclusive features, such as early access to trading strategies and overall enhancements to the in-app experience. Additional avenues for earning tokens, as well as new rewards, will be announced in the coming months.

Peek concluded, "PHI and the ecosystem it's built on will allow us to merge the worlds of traditional and decentralized finance in a way not seen before. Delphia is built around collective action — a core belief of the digital asset industry at large — which made launching a token and data-centric ecosystem the next logical step in providing value to our investors. We are excited to work directly with our community to enhance all aspects of the platform and provide investors greater access to the myriad of investment opportunities that can be derived from our collective data."

Additional information on the Ecosystem can be found in the litepaper: https://docs.delphia.com/delphia/

About Delphia

Delphia was founded on the premise that people should be able to capitalize on the value of their data by using it to get access to top-tier investment opportunities. Delphia bridges traditional and decentralized finance, enabling its members to build wealth by investing their data, beginning an AI investment strategy that aims to outperform the market. Delphia's proprietary algorithm will use the data being invested by its members to make stock selections across thousands of publicly traded companies up to seven financial quarters in the future. In addition to its retail investment strategies, Delphia runs a hedge fund for accredited investors, which in its first year was the fifth highest-performing equity long-short fund, by single-year performance, in hedge fund history.*

Delphia has offices worldwide, including New York, San Francisco, Toronto, and London.

Delphia's mobile investment platform is currently available for download on the App Store and Google Play .

Delphia's Digital Ecosystem, including PHI and Consensus, are made available by Delphia Research Inc. Delphia (USA) Inc. is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

*Source: HFR, Inc. www.hfr.com. Delphia (USA) Inc. has extracted information from data contained in the HFR Products as of July 25, 2022. HFR has not reviewed, verified, approved of, or endorsed Delphia (USA) Inc.'s work product. Delphia (USA) Inc. and HFR are not affiliated.

Media Contact

Peter Padovano

M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of Delphia)

646.859.5953

delphia@mgroupsc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Delphia