Sweden spellbinds travellers with new chilling audio story

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vast forests of Sweden possess both beauty and tranquillity – but also drama and mystique. Visit Sweden invites travellers to discover the country's myth filled forest in a spellbinding audio story, only available in the Swedish forest, home to some of the world's most famous folkloric beings. The short story is written by international bestselling author John Ajvide Lindqvist.

Literary adventure in Sweden's forest

The new audio story Kiln brings the mythic Swedish nature to life, seducing listeners deeper into the forest. The story is experienced in first person, inviting listeners to walk in the footsteps of a character who encounters the enchanting huldra, a forest nymph. However, those looking to experience the haunting story for themselves can only do so if present in the Swedish forest. A geo-restriction has been applied to make the story fully immersive, inviting the listener to discover the mystery of Sweden with all their senses.

"The supernatural has always played an active role in Swedish culture. It is more than just a backdrop to the crime stories and Nordic noir movies that have made the country famous, says John Ajvide Lindqvist. Now, the world is welcome to discover it for themselves in a truly immersive experience. As a horror author, when I enter a forest, I only need a glimpse of the dark side of a stone or the knots of a tree to trigger my imagination. Nature seems to come alive and lures you to come after it."

The myths and legends behind Visit Sweden's challenging invitation

The audio story brings Sweden's rich folklore history to life. More and more people travel to Sweden, attracted by its unspoilt natural landscapes and progressive lifestyle, as depicted in so many popular TV series, books and films.

"Looking at what travellers are seeking when planning a holiday, many have a desire to discover something new. We want to inspire the world to come and experience something completely different, says Nils Persson, Chief Marketing Officer, Visit Sweden. The Swedish forests have historically been home to many fascinating creatures, now we want to introduce the world to their spellbindingly beautiful home... if you dare."

For those who dare, the geo-restricted audio story is available for free on Visit Sweden's website. On the website, visitors can also discover the best locations for experiencing the story and information about different mythological creatures from Swedish folklore.

Learn more about the experience: https://visitsweden.com/spellbound-by-sweden/

