TSP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds TuSimple Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 31, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP).

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with TuSimple's April 15, 2021 initial public offering; and/or (b) that purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple securities between April 15, 2021 and August 1, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until October 31, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, TuSimple Holdings Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TuSimple's commitment to safety was significantly overstated and defendants concealed fundamental problems with the Company's technology; (ii) TuSimple was rushing the testing of its autonomous driving technology in order to deliver driverless trucks to the market ahead of its more safety-conscious competitors; (iii) there was a corporate culture within TuSimple that suppressed or ignored safety concerns in favor of unrealistically ambitious testing and delivery schedules; (iv) the aforementioned conduct made accidents involving the Company's autonomous driving technology more likely; (v) the aforementioned conduct invited enhanced regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

