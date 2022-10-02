National Press Club Releases Video on Anniversary of Death of Jamal Khashoggi

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club today released a video statement by Executive Director Bill McCarren on the 4thanniversary of the murder of Washington Post Opinion Contributor Jamal Khashoggi by the government of Saudi Arabia. You can view the statement here.

In the video McCarren makes these points:

The Club has used the anniversary of Jamal's death to call attention to his case every year and will continue to do so.

Major developments in the case this year include President Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia and meeting with MBS and the Saudi initiative to use "sports washing" through golf to rehabilitate their reputation.

Calls on journalists to answer pitches from the Edelman PR firm (which represents Saudi Arabia for the LIV account) by asking how the employee feels about working for a firm representing a client that thinks it is acceptable to use a bone saw on a journalist.

Calls on people who live in Washington, D.C. or are visiting to take a photo of the new street sign " Jamal Khashoggi Way " outside the Saudi Embassy and post on social media.

