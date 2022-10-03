Neptune Retail Solutions Delivers Up to 9% Sales Lift for Over 625 Adult Beverage Brands, Led by Growing National Rebate Network

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Retail Solutions (NRS) announced today an impressive 9% brand sales lifts for its Adult Beverage Omnichannel Network. This is close to double the average sales lift of non-Adult Beverage brands (4.6% average lift).

NRS logo (PRNewswire)

This success is a result of focused organizational investment in category-specific insights, comprehensive state-by-state regulatory knowledge and concentrated category experts dedicated solely to Adult Beverage.

Through its Adult Beverage Omnichannel Network, NRS distributes incentives and brand messaging for over 625 category brand partners across its digital and in-store network covering over 45,000 of North America's biggest retailers including Kroger, Albertsons, SEG and Walgreens.

"No other competitor can offer a similar combination of in-store and digital activation opportunities that drive tangible results like NRS," says Bill Redmond, CEO of NRS. "While we have been delivering strong results via our exclusive in-store brand equity media rights with top-tier retailers for years, we also have the ability to secure nationally budgeted category offers as part of our Adult Bev Incentive Network. This combination makes us the only multi-retailer omnichannel network that can drive this level of brand growth."

NRS' Adult Beverage Incentive Network delivers over 4.4 million brand offers and rebates with available savings of over $1,600 per shopper each month through load-to-card POS system integrations with retail partners Albertsons and Southeastern Grocers (SEG). Additionally, NRS' owned and operated Cash Back app, Checkout 51, has been seeing a 44% year over year increase in new members over the past 6 months.

In contrast to other rewards programs that require a paid subscription to earn cash back and do not include all categories, shoppers can download the free Checkout 51 app to earn Cash Back on Adult Beverage (and other category) purchases made at Walmart or any other retailer providing them with ultimate flexibility to save when, where and how they want. In addition, through Checkout 51, Adult Beverage brands can gain valuable purchase-level insights on their shoppers such as basket analysis, lifestyle, demographics, trip type and retail/channel/market purchase locations.

To learn more about Neptune Retail Solutions' Adult Beverage Omnichannel Network, please

contact media@neptuneretailsolutions.com

ABOUT Neptune Retail Solutions:

NRS is a leading omnichannel retail marketing company in the U.S. and Canada that delivers profitable growth for retailers and brands. The NRS platform is powered by exclusive in-store marketing rights in North America's largest grocery and drugstores, including Albertsons, Kroger, SEG, Ahold, Loblaws, Walgreens and CVS (and more), as well as by exclusive deterministic first-party shopper data generated from the company's owned and operated Cash Back app, Checkout 51, which captures deterministic first-party shopping data via receipt scans from key retail locations across North America, including Walmart, Target, Costco, Sam's Club and the retailers noted above.

Related Links:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neptune Retail Solutions