United Real Estate Forges New Florida Alliance in National Expansion

The move enlarges the firm's footprint in Northeast Florida, welcomes over 400 agents to the United network and accelerates national growth

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United® Real Estate (United) announced today that a Jacksonville-based brokerage has joined United's national network in a merger. The firm (formerly affiliated with a different national brokerage) will operate as United Real Estate Gallery moving forward and retain all leadership.

United Real Estate announces Jacksonville, FL merger, welcomes 400 agents to national network (PRNewswire)

"The entire United team has worked diligently for over a decade to build a program that now attracts top operators."

The partnership brings together the seventh largest national real estate brokerage operation in the U.S. and a prominent brokerage celebrating fifteen years in business. United Real Estate Gallery is currently a top 10 market share leader with 400 agents and eight locations throughout Northeast Florida.

Through this new alliance, United Real Estate Gallery agents have access to a suite of innovative marketing tools, 100% agent compensation, virtual client services and a proprietary, cloud-based productivity platform – Bullseye™ – at no additional cost to them or their clients. Agents also receive a financial gain in compensation and opportunities to grow their income with other financial incentives with the merger.

"We wanted to grow faster and provide resources for our agents to compete in any market. After an extensive period of due diligence considering many paths forward, we determined United is THE forward-thinking partner who will help us achieve our goals. They are high-energy, quick-moving and sharp. They recognize our team's talent, have the resources required to make the investments in our business to drive agent outcomes and are eager to help," stated United Real Estate Gallery Chief Executive Officer, Raymond Rivera. "Our industry is changing, and United has the solution to allow agents to keep more earnings, gain more control over their expenses and compete more effectively in any market."

United's fifth merger of 2022 is a catalyst for its expansion throughout Florida and the U.S. The global network now includes more than 21,000 agents and 630 offices. United® Real Estate Group is a six-time Inc. 5000 company, among the top 0.01% of America's private companies. It is nationally recognized for its influential leaders, growth and technology innovation.

In the new release of its proprietary cloud-based Agent Productivity Platform - Bullseye™ this year, United gained the ability to deploy its entire suite of agent tools, technology, resources and training to companies merging or affiliating with its national network instantly.

"The entire United team has worked diligently for over a decade to build a program that now attracts top operators like Ray, Sonny, Nanci and their team of professional agents as they look to build on their past successes and capture future opportunities. Being selected as their 'go forward' partner is humbling, especially after we discovered how many options they considered when evaluating potential partners and paths," stated United Real Estate Group Chief Executive Officer, Dan Duffy. "We are super excited and energized about our collective opportunity and are really enjoying working with the Gallery Team."

"Ray, Sonny and Nanci have built a great company, and we are so pleased to be chosen to help their firm reach new heights. The additional brokerage, agent and consumer-facing services, to which they now have access, amplify their value proposition tremendously and create a net financial gain for their 400 agents," stated United Real Estate President, Rick Haase. "Best of all, this leadership team will continue to drive all local decisions and influence our company at a national level. We will learn as much from them as they will from us, and that's essential to our strategy for smart growth."

The alliance complements United's existing offices in Jacksonville, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers and Orlando, and follows mergers with Pearson Smith Realty, Platinum Realty, Leading Edge Real Estate Group, Texas United Realty, Virtual Properties Realty, Benchmark Realty, Charles Rutenberg Realty Fort Lauderdale and others yet to be announced.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 888-960-0606.

Agents interested in Joining United Real Estate Gallery can visit JoinUnitedGallery.com or email RelationshipCoordinator@UnitedRealEstate.com.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 140 offices and more than 17,500 agents. The company produced over $21.5 billion in sales volume in 2021.

About United Real Estate | Gallery

United Real Estate Gallery was founded in 2007 by Chief Executive Officer, Raymond Rivera; President, Sonny Downey; and Vice President of Operations, Nanci Soriano. The firm is a full-service brokerage serving Jacksonville and Northeast Florida with 400 agents and eight locations. United Real Estate Gallery provides professional representation for buyers and sellers of residential properties with the goal of achieving excellence in client service and sales results.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.1 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 630 offices and over 21,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced over $27.1 billion in 2021. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

For More Information:

April Gonzalez, Media & Investor Relations

agonzalez@unitedrealestate.com

214-277-9830

(PRNewsfoto/United Real Estate) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Real Estate