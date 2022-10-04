Alliance for Women in Media to Honor Seven Female Leaders at Gracies Leadership Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media (AWM) is pleased to announce the seven honorees for the Gracies Leadership Awards on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Tribeca 360 in New York, New York. Google News Initiative is a presenting sponsor of the awards.

The annual event provides an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the significant impact women have made in the media industry, while also spurring to action and emboldening female leaders in attendance.

The list of this year's honorees include the following:

Nancy Daniels , Chief of Content, TNets, Discovery, Animal Planet, & Science Channel

Marie Donoghue , Vice President, Global Sports Video, Amazon

Kim Godwin , President, ABC News

Wendy Goldberg , Chief Communications Officer, iHeartMedia, Inc.

Chesley Maddox-Dorsey , Chief Executive Officer, American Urban Radio Networks

Debra OConnell , President, Networks, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution

Dawn Porter , Founder, Trilogy Films

AWM previously announced Soledad O'Brien award-winning journalist, CEO of Soledad O'Brien Productions, philanthropist, and author, as the keynote presenter. The organization also announced investing in the next generation of women in media through partnerships with Google News Initiative and Mattel creating two unique fellowship programs for students pursuing a career in either journalism or media.

"It is an exceptional honor to recognize and celebrate this strong lineup and powerhouse of women leaders in our industry," said Becky Brooks, President, Alliance for Women in Media. "Soledad O'Brien as our keynote speaker will undoubtedly create an unforgettable event for everyone in attendance," added Brooks.

Special thanks to sponsors of the Gracies Leadership Awards including Google News Initiative as a presenting sponsor, ABC News, American Urban Radio Network, Clear Channel Outdoor, Disney Media & Entertainment, Hallmark Media, Katz Media Group, Mattel, and NCTA – The Internet & Television Association. For sponsorship or advertising information about the Gracies Leadership Awards, or any other AWM/F opportunity, please contact Becky Brooks.

About the Alliance for Women in Media (AWM): The Alliance for Women in Media connects, recognizes, and inspires women across the media industry. AWM is a diverse community – whether type of media, job, or global location – that facilitates industry-wide collaboration, education, and innovation. Established in 1951 as American Women in Radio & Television (AWRT), AWM is the longest-established professional association dedicated to advancing women in media and entertainment. AWM harnesses the promise, passion and power of women in all forms of media to empower career development, engage in thought leadership, and drive positive change for our industry and societal progress.

