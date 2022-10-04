Clorox Announces Nov. 1 Webcast of First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) will issue its first-quarter fiscal year 2023 results on Nov. 1, 2022. Timing for the announcement will be as follows:

1:15 p.m. PT / 4:15 p.m. ET : Press release and prepared management remarks posted on the company's website.

2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET : Live Q&A audio webcast for analysts with CEO Linda Rendle and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen .

Links to the webcast, press release and prepared remarks can be found at Clorox quarterly results.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Rainbow Light®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ajudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting, with commitments in three areas: Healthy Lives, Clean World and Thriving Communities. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

CLX-F

(PRNewsfoto/The Clorox Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Clorox Company