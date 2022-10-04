EILEEN AUEN APPOINTED BOARD CHAIR OF POINT32HEALTH'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, GREG SHELL TO SERVE AS BOARD VICE CHAIR

Peter Slavin, MD, joins board of directors

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health, the parent company of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, announced that Eileen Auen has been appointed board chair of its board of directors and Greg Shell has been appointed vice chair. Additionally, Peter Slavin, MD, has joined its board of directors.

Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care announced its combined organization will be known as Point32Health (PRNewsfoto/Harvard Pilgrim Health Care) (PRNewswire)

Auen, a long-term health care executive who previously served as the CEO of several health care services companies, joined the board of directors of Tufts Health Plan in 2011. She replaces Joyce Murphy as Point32Health's board chair, who joined the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care board of directors in 2009. Murphy will continue to serve on Point32Health's board. Shell, a partner at Goldman Sachs, joined the board of directors of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care in 2019. Previously, he worked at Bain Capital Double Impact as a managing director where he advocated for purposeful investment of capital to not only grow businesses but bring prosperity to people and communities.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to serve as chair of Point32Health's board of directors and I greatly appreciate Joyce's exceptional leadership and guidance in that role," said Auen. "I look forward to working with my colleagues as we continue Point32Health's focus of driving health equity and ensuring our members and the communities we serve have access to high-quality, affordable health care."

"I'm honored to serve as board vice chair and look forward to continuing to work to bring meaningful change to health care including expanding greater access, affordability and better health outcomes for the people we serve," said Shell.

Slavin brings a wealth of health care experience and a deep understanding of the New England health care landscape to the board. He served as president of Massachusetts General Hospital from 2003 to 2021. From 1999 to 2002, he served as chairman and chief executive officer of the Massachusetts General Physicians Organization, which included more than 1,700 physicians as members and 1,000 as employees. Slavin graduated from Harvard College in 1979, Harvard Medical School in 1984, and Harvard Business School in 1990 and completed his internal medicine residency at MGH in 1987. Slavin teaches health care management at Harvard Medical School where he is a professor of health care policy. He is an operating partner at Advent International and serves as a senior advisor at Arsenal Capital Partners in New York.

"I am excited to join Point32Health's board to help fulfill its purpose of providing high-quality, equitable health care, that's affordable for everyone," Slavin said. "I will draw on my decades of experience in health care and executive management to help shape the future of Point32health and its impact on individuals, families, and communities."

Point32Health remains steadfast in its commitment to and recognized leadership in diversity, equity, and inclusion. Point32Health's board of directors represents business and community leaders from outside the organization who are responsible for the organization's strategic direction. Point32Health's board brings important diversity of life experiences and perspectives, in addition to their business expertise. Twenty-eight percent of Point32Health's board of directors represent people of color and thirty-five percent are women. Eighty percent of Point32Health's executive leadership team is comprised of people of color and women.

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading health and wellbeing organization, delivering an ever-better health care experience to everyone in our communities. Building on the quality, nonprofit heritage of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, we leverage our experience and expertise to help people find their version of healthier living through a broad range of health plans and tools that make navigating health and wellbeing easier.

Our programs take a 360-degree view of health for our members—no matter their age, health, race, identity or income. Our Institute works to improve population health—and our Foundation works with communities to support, advocate and advance healthier lives for everyone. We use empathy to understand what's important to those we serve, always making their priorities our own. And we work to guide and empower people by bringing together wide-ranging partners and perspectives to create new approaches that make a real difference for our community, our industry and our 2.2 million members across New England.

