EVA LONGORIA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF COOKWARE LINE RISA

Eva Longoria partners with Heyday, the leading next-generation platform accelerating e-commerce brands, on a new stove-to-table cookware line

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress, director, entrepreneur and activist, Eva Longoria and Heyday announced today the launch of Risa, a new multi-functional stove-to-table cookware line that brings people together to make memories in the kitchen.

Risa, meaning laughter in Spanish, is a natural extension of Eva's established love of food, cooking, and togetherness with her Mexican heritage-inspired cookbook, Eva's Kitchen: Cooking with Love for Family and Friends, tequila brand Casa Del Sol, and upcoming CNN cuisine-focused docuseries Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico. The Risa brand ethos is rooted in Eva's personal philosophy; the kitchen is at the heart of every memory.

"Kitchens are the natural gathering place in a home and at Risa we want to celebrate those genuine moments you share with family and friends," says Co-Founder Eva Longoria. "With our stove-to-table cookware line, we celebrate moments of togetherness in the kitchen through our accessible design to make cooking easy."

Risa is the first celebrity-led partnership brand for Heyday, a platform pioneering a marketplace-native approach to eCommerce brand building. Heyday incubates and accelerates digital brands for today's consumers by combining technology, data, and capital to introduce products that they will reach for every single day.

"Heyday is a platform for brand creation. Together with ambitious entrepreneurs, we are pioneering a digital-first approach to building a next generation consumer product company," says Sebastian Rymarz, Co-Founder and CEO of Heyday, "We are excited to bring Eva's vision to life with Risa, a new non-toxic cookware brand placing family and laughter back at the center of cooking."

Risa's collection is designed to be multipurpose and accessible to make cooking easier and more convenient. The collection includes The Pot (8 quarts, $125), The Pan (4.5 quarts, $125), Stackable Steamer ($30), Splatter Screen ($30), Serving Stand ($25), and Pot Holders ($19), cookware available in three different colorways: Deep Blue, Cool Grey, and Natural Ivory. Customers can also purchase a Cookware Set ($225), inclusive of The Pot with Lid, The Pan with Lid, and 2 Pot Holders. Risa products reduce the need for multiple specialty silicone accessories and are made of aluminum with a stainless steel lid and base. The Pot and The Pan are made without PTFE, PFOA, PFOS, lead, or cadmium. It also features non-stick sol-gel ceramic coating with a honeycomb induction plate for even heat distribution, lid rests on each ergonomic handle, are oven safe up to 400°F, and are compatible with all ranges: gas, electric, & induction.

Risa is available now for pre-order at www.risakitchen.com and will launch on Amazon on November 1st. For a limited time only, the Cookware Set (MSRP: $225) will be available for $199 from October 4th to November 30th, 2022 with a special sale on November 1st.

About Risa

Risa is a new cookware brand launched by Eva Longoria in partnership with Heyday as their first celebrity venture. Risa, meaning laughter in Spanish, is meant to bring experience and joy back into the kitchen for individuals, families, and friends alike. Risa's products make cooking easier, more convenient, and more fun for their customers. Let's cook, eat, and laugh together with Risa. Risa is available for purchase directly at www.risakitchen.com .

About Heyday

Heyday is a platform for digital brand creation. Heyday pioneers a marketplace-first approach to building the next-generation consumer product company. They acquire and incubate marketplace-native brands through innovative partnerships with eCommerce entrepreneurs. Once a part of the Heyday platform, brands tap into technology, data, and capital custom-built to drive exponential revenue and profit growth. Heyday's marketplace-native approach to digital brand building is unlocking the overlooked potential in the $2.7 trillion global marketplace economy. Heyday has over 200 global employees with deep eCommerce expertise and has raised over $800 million from visionary investors such as The Raine Group, Premji Invest, Victory Park Capital, General Catalyst and Khosla Ventures. For more information, visit www.heyday.co

About Eva Longoria

Having worked consistently in Hollywood for over 20 years, Eva Longoria has cemented herself as an industry staple known for her work both in front of and behind the camera. An award-winning actress, Emmy-nominated director, producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and activist, Longoria has been leading the charge of diverse and female representation since her starring role in the hit ABC series Desperate Housewives. Through her production company UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, Longoria has become one the most significant trailblazers. Founded in 2005, the company actively chooses purposeful projects that accurately represent the stories of the Latinx and other underrepresented communities. Named by Variety as one of the directors to watch in 2021, this year Longoria made a big splash at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival with her critically-acclaimed documentary, La Guerra Civil. The film tells the story of boxers Oscar de la Hoya and Julio Cesar Chavez and delves into the historic bout between the two Latino giants. Next up, she will make her feature directorial debut with the highly anticipated Searchlight Pictures biopic Flamin' Hot about the story of Richard Montañez and the spicy Flamin' Hot Cheetos snack for which she beat out multiple high profile film directors vying for the job. Additionally, in December 2021, CNN announced it had set Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico, an original docuseries slated to launch in 2023. The six-part series will follow Longoria as she travels across Mexico exploring the country's cuisine. Most recently, Apple TV+ announced Longoria set to star and executive produce in Land of Women opposite Carmen Maura. The innovative six-episode dramedy series will be shot in both English and Spanish and made available to watch in each language. Longoria has also expanded into the radio and podcasting world as a one of the co-founders of the newly launched Latino Media Network and with her podcast slate in partnership with iHeart Media's My Cultura Podcast Network. Most recently, Longoria launched the new podcast slate featuring Connections with Eva, launched in March 2022, Sisters of the Underground, launched in August 2022, and the forthcoming Hungry for History.

In September 2021, Longoria launched Casa Del Sol tequila, a luxury sipping Tequila, inspired by the magic of the golden hour and the legend of the Aztec goddess of agave, Mayahuel. As a Mexican-American, she is proud to be a co-founder of a brand with authentic Mexican roots and a strong female influence. Recently named by People as one of the "Women Changing the World", Longoria is a dedicated philanthropist and activist who has consistently lent her voice to the issues she is passionate about, ranging from immigration to STEM education. She is a co-founder of Latino Victory Fund, Momento Latino, and Poderistas. Longoria has also been the face of L'Oréal Paris for over 15 years. A native of Texas, Longoria currently resides in Los Angeles with her family.

