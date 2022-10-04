EYEBUYDIRECT CELEBRATES SAVINGS, SELF-EXPRESSION THIS HALLOWEEN

The DTC eyewear brand is offering custom lenses and deals all month to help shoppers save on killer eyewear

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, wants to help customers slay their fall fashion looks and gear up for the best spooky season to date, with deals on prescription eyewear, sunglasses and designer frames.

Eyebuydirect's customizable eyewear includes various color options for tinted lenses – including pink, green, blue, and yellow – making any frame the perfect Halloween costume accessory. The brand's transitional lens option, which you can add to any frame at checkout, means your eyewear can go from day to night and its tint will disappear – like a ghost.

With over 4000+ styles to choose from and 2-day shipping, Eyebuydirect hopes to make this shopping season a little less scary. Standout frames this month include:

Chroma ( $79 USD ): Perfect for any out-of-this-world look, these futuristic frames are sure to stand out ): Perfect for any out-of-this-world look, these futuristic frames are sure to stand out

Good Vibrations ( $42 USD ): These unisex classic aviators are the must-have accessory to complete any Top Gun-inspired costume ): These unisex classic aviators are the must-have accessory to complete any Top Gun-inspired costume

Curious ( $52 USD ): Funky geometric sunglasses in clear green, rose or honeycomb yellow for the bright light on a night out ): Funky geometric sunglasses in clear green, rose or honeycomb yellow for the bright light on a night out

To make shopping this October even better, Eyebuydirect is running a Buy One, Get One Free promotion, so you can get two frames for the price of one and have the perfect accessories through fall, no matter the occasion. The brand is also offering referral double credits all month, rewarding customers whose friends or family shop the site with $20 credit (up from $10).

For additional information about Eyebuydirect, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006 , Eyebuydirect is the leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and accessibility. With over 3,000 frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. We offer Virtual Try-On technology and 2-day delivery on thousands of frames to make shopping for eyewear efficient and easy. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide for every order placed. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, the world's largest provider of eyecare products and services.

