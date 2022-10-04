Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) Donates $50,000 to Feeding Florida to support Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global nutrition company, Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN), donated $50,000 to Feeding Florida to support the people and communities affected by the devastating destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. Feeding Florida is the only statewide hunger relief organization that works in partnership with 12 Feeding America food banks serving all 67 counties across the state.

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) Makes Donation to Feeding Florida to Support Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief (PRNewswire)

GPN's donation will directly help fund food, water, and essential supplies that will be distributed to communities hit hardest by the catastrophic flooding and damage caused by the hurricane. GPN has an office and manufacturing plant located in Florida, and a number of employees and customers who live in the state.

"Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by Hurricane Ian," said Wendy Davidson, president, Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Americas. "We're committed to supporting the communities where we work and live and hope that our donation will help provide some relief to those in need during this difficult time."

Through their partnership with Division of Emergency Management, Feeding Florida can assist the State Emergency Response Team immediately, providing life-changing supplies such as pallets of water, ready to eat meals, first aid and more.

If you would like to contribute to the relief efforts, visit https://www.feedingflorida.org/

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Glanbia (ISE/LSE: GLAPF), a global nutrition company. GPN's mission is to inspire people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals through their leading health and wellness brands, which include Optimum Nutrition®, SlimFast®, think!®, Isopure®, Amazing Grass® and BSN®, among others. Global revenues for GPN in 2021 were approximately $1.4 billion. Visit glanbia.com to learn more. Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Glanbia Performance Nutrition