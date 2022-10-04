GoDaddy Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, November 3, 2022

GoDaddy Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, November 3, 2022

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, will release financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after the U.S. stock market closes.

Following the news release, GoDaddy management will host a webinar at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate, please register here for webinar information. The live webinar will be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net.

Following completion of the call, a recording of the webinar will be available on the company's investor relations website.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy empowers entrepreneurs around the world by providing tools and support along their small business journey whether online or in-person. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services and manage their work. GoDaddy's mission is to give customers tools, insights and personalized guidance to transform their ideas into thriving businesses. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

© 2022 GoDaddy Inc. All Rights Reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/GoDaddy Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoDaddy