The Griffith Foundation and APCIA Announce Edward Largent III as the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award Winner

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institutes Griffith Insurance Education Foundation and the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) announced Edward J. Largent, president, CEO, and board chair of Westfield Insurance, as the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award winner during a recent ceremony at APCIA's 2022 Annual Meeting in Dallas, Texas.

"Ed is a leader who values relationships, education, and leveraging knowledge to foster growth."

Since 2004, The Griffith Foundation has partnered with APCIA to recognize individuals who have supported insurance education and the missions of The Griffith Foundation and APCIA throughout their careers.

"We are so pleased to honor Ed with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his many years as an industry leader and supporter of insurance education. Ed's steadfast leadership and valuable insight have helped the industry navigate many challenges as well as seize many opportunities," said David Sampson, president and CEO of APCIA.

"In the more than 35 years that Ed has committed to the insurance business, he has never stopped innovating. He is a leader who values relationships, education, and leveraging knowledge to foster growth," said Peter Miller, CPCU, president and CEO of The Institutes and president of the Griffith Foundation's Board of Directors.

Largent is president, CEO, and board chair of Westfield Insurance. He leads Westfield's multi-line, property and casualty insurance and surety operation, and in 2016, was named chairman of Ohio Farmers Insurance Company, the parent company of Westfield Insurance and Westfield Bank, FSB. Largent's prior leadership roles include group administration leader and chief technology officer.

Largent holds a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from Bowling Green State University and is a 2008 graduate of the Executive Institute at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He serves on the boards of a variety of trade associations and non-profit groups, including the Insurance Information Institute, the Playhouse Square Foundation, the APCIA, The Institutes, and the Greater Cleveland Partnership.

About The Institutes Griffith Insurance Education Foundation

The Institutes Griffith Insurance Education Foundation is a not-for-profit, non-advocative educational organization dedicated to providing unbiased information about risk management and insurance through educational programs for public policymakers at the state and federal level. Our complimentary seminars help policymakers understand insurance and risk management issues so they can better support their constituents. The Griffith Foundation is affiliated with The Institutes, leading provider of risk management and insurance education and resources, serving people and organizations globally through 18 brands and affiliates. For more information, visit GriffithFoundation.org .

About the American Property Casualty Insurance Association

The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) is the primary national trade association for home, auto, and business insurers. APCIA promotes and protects the viability of private competition for the benefit of consumers and insurers, with a legacy dating back 150 years. APCIA members represent all sizes, structures, and regions—protecting families, communities, and businesses in the U.S. and across the globe.

