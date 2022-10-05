ALAS & Ed Elements Partnership

Association of Latino Administrators & Superintendents (ALAS) announces a new partnership with the K12 services consultancy, and 2022-2023 Friends of ALAS Award Winner, Ed Elements to provide special benefits to ALAS Members

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the 19th Annual National Education Summit, the Association of Latino Administrators & Superintendents (ALAS) announces a new partnership with K-12 consultancy Ed Elements to provide exceptional services and support to ALAS members with special benefits to districts and ALAS.

Education Elements works with districts to build and support dynamic school systems that meet the needs of every learner. We take the time to understand the unique challenges school leaders face, and then customize the Education Elements approach for each district. We have worked with hundreds of districts across the country. We bring deep expertise, design thinking, expert facilitation the spirit of collaboration and our extensive resources and technology to deliver sustainable results. (PRNewswire)

"Ed Elements continues to show their commitment to the ALAS mission," said Dr. Maria Armstrong, Executive Director of ALAS. "We are proud of their leadership and support of the needs of all students which include Latino and other historically marginalized youth. They continue to show a commitment and dedication to the advancement of students and staff of color. And we are excited to be able to deepen this relationship through this new partnership which extends unique opportunities to our members and member districts."

Ed Elements has worked with more than 1000 schools and districts -- including ALAS members Dr. Madeline Negrón Hartford Public Schools, CT; Dr. Latonya Goffney Aldine ISD, TX; and Guadalupe Guerrero Portland Public Schools -- to help with strategic planning, shifts to personalized learning, talent strategy, teacher recruitment, leadership development, student and teacher surveys, as well as curriculum adoption and customization.

Now through this new partnership, ALAS members can access Ed Elements exceptional services and earn special benefits for their districts and ALAS national. Specifically, for any Ed Elements consulting service, for surveys, or publishing services, Ed Elements will donate at least 5% of contract value to ALAS national. For the Tripod Surveys – including student perception surveys, i.e. the 7Cs survey, as well as SEL, DEI, and teacher surveys – Ed Elements offers a 5% discount to member districts. And for any publishing needs, custom built curriculum, e.g. instructional support guides, culturally relevant curriculum, special subject areas, Ed Elements offers a 10% discount to member districts.

Past partners have said "Education Elements was not here to push an agenda, they were solely looking at our needs, providing amazing resources for us, to build the capacity of our staff, and to push us forward." Another said, "Ed Elements' honesty and their ability to help us map out a plan was what we really needed. They're able to really challenge us to think outside the box and move further."

Become an ALAS National Member at https://www.alasedu.org/membership. Schedule a call to learn more via info@edelements.com.

About the Association of Latino Administrators & Superintendents (ALAS)

The Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS) is committed to providing a perspective to all aspiring school and district administrators including superintendents through programs, services, advocacy, and networks rooted in Latino experiences and culture. ALAS has nearly 8,000 members across 18 state affiliates with several more states soon to be a part of the ALAS Familia. Our Vision, Mission, and Goals are to provide leadership at the national level that assures every school in America effectively serves the educational needs of all students with an emphasis on Latino youth through continuous professional learning, policy advocacy, and networking to share practices of promise for our students and the communities where we serve.

About Education Elements

Education Elements believes that schools grow when people grow. Education Elements works with school districts and their communities to design strategic approaches to complex questions. Education Elements takes the time to understand the unique challenges school leaders face, and then customize an approach for each district. Education Elements has worked with hundreds of districts across the country. They bring deep expertise, design thinking, expert facilitation and the spirit of collaboration, along with their extensive toolkit of resources and technology, to deliver sustainable results. Visit http://www.edelements.com or https://www.alasedu.org/membership to learn more. Ed Elements is a Scholarus Learning company.

