Regen BioPharma, Inc. Files Provisional Patent on CAR-T Cell Capable of Attracting and Educating Naïve T Cells to Kill Cancer

Novel Approach Expected to Expand Using of CAR-T Therapy to Solid Tumors

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGBP) and (OTC PINK: RGBPP) announced today filing of a provisional patent application with the USPTO entitled "Enhancement of T Cell Homing to Tumors Through Augmentation of Chemokine Responsiveness and Activation Dependent Chemokine Secretion" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office .

The patent application discloses novel means of generating CAR-T cells which upon activation stimulate production of various T cell-specific compounds, called "chemokines" which act as molecular beacons that call in all surrounding T cells and instruct them to kill the cancer cell.

According to an industry report, "Overall, the global CAR-T cell market for all indications was worth $1.7 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $2.4 billion by the end of 2022. By 2028, the market is expected to reach $25 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.6%. This makes CAR-T cells one of the fastest growing and potentially profitable therapeutic areas in oncology[1]."

"Despite the significant market size of CAR-T cells, this approach has only shown benefit in so called "liquid tumors", which as leukemias and lymphomas. Overall, for reasons known and unknown, solid tumors such as breast, lung, colon, skin and kidney cancer have not benefited" Said David Koos, President, CEO and Chairman. "Our scientific advisors and collaborators tell us that one of the shortcomings of current treatments is that they rely exclusively on the engineered CAR-T cells, which usually are inactivated by the tumor. In the current patent filed we overcome this by using the initial CAR-T cells to stimulate a chain reaction that culminates in education of the patient's immune response to kill the tumor."

The Company previously has obtained issued US patent #11,090,332 (which covers means of generating T cell immune responses to the solid tumor antigen survivin) as well as US Patent # 11,141,471 covering NR2F6 silenced CAR-T. By combining these technologies with the ones disclosed in the abovementioned patent application filing the Company anticipates development of novel and potentially effective CAR-T cells capable of killing solid tumors, which would significantly expand the market of this new therapy.

About Regen BioPharma Inc.:

Regen BioPharma, Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (PINK: RGBP) and (PINK: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on mRNA and small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com.

Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

[1] There is a large pipeline of CAR-T cell therapies for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma - Pharmaceutical Technology (pharmaceutical-technology.com)

CONTACT INFORMATION

Regen BioPharma Inc.

David R. Koos, Ph.D.

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

+1-619-722-5505 Phone

+1-619-330-2328 Fax

Follow us on Twitter for future updates: https://twitter.com/TheRegenBio

View original content:

SOURCE Regen BioPharma Inc.