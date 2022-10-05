'WSX.TV' ANNOUNCED TO DELIVER GLOBAL SUPERCROSS FANS AN ELEVATED VIEWING EXPERIENCE

SX Global, The Exclusive Promoter of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), Launches Live-Streaming Channel Providing Consumers Streaming Options In Regions Where Linear TV Coverage is Unavailable

QUEENSLAND, Australia, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SX Global, the Australian sports and entertainment company spearheading the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), today announced WSX.TV, the official streaming channel of the WSX. WSX.TV will provide supercross fans and general consumers the opportunity and ability to sign up and subscribe for unrivaled access to the live race broadcast, on-demand streaming, and exclusive content.

WSX will follow the established two-class format, with each independently owned team fielding four riders – two in the 450cc class, and two in the 250cc class with a prize purse of up to USD$250,000 at each round.

The WSX Championship broadcast will feature several revolutionary innovations never seen in supercross. The streaming service promises to offer fans an elevated viewing experience, such as live on-board cameras with multiple angles on multiple motorcycles, an enhanced graphics package, extreme super slow-motion cameras, rider statistics, spider-cam technology and more. Fans can experience world-class, championship-level supercross racing in all its glory.

"We are incredibly excited to launch WSX.TV which offers fans an all-access pass to the FIM World Supercross Championship," said Nathan Prendergast, head of television, SX Global. "We have been working feverishly to deliver an incredible viewing experience that allows fans to be fully immersed in an elevated supercross experience that will keep them on the edge of their seats and couches for three plus hours. This year's pilot season is just the beginning – we can't wait to show fans what we have planned in the future."

Complementing WSX.TV and providing another value add and an elevated experience for fans around the world, WSX recently announced linear partnership deals to broadcast the FIM World Supercross Championship live in the USA (FOX Sports 1), Australia (The Seven Network), and in the UK, Ireland, and Europe (BT Sport). WSX is working diligently with broadcast partners in other major supercross markets, including Japan with more information to come.

In all other regions where linear options are unavailable, fans will have the opportunity to purchase a "Pay-Per-View pass" for $6.99 USD per championship round, which will allow them to enjoy three hours of live, edge-of-your-seat supercross action.

WSX.TV will provide a free subscription option to all countries, called 'Freemium,' which offers access to exclusive WSX content, including live access to press conferences, rider and team profiles, interviews, unseen track action and more. In Australia, UK, and Europe, where a live television broadcast partner exists, only Freemium will be available. In the United States, viewers can watch on demand 24 hours after the live broadcast airs on FOX Sports 1.

For $49.99 USD, fans can subscribe to the WSX 'Championship Pass,' which includes the 2022 pilot season and 2023 full season access live and on demand – plus all benefits of the Freemium subscription.

