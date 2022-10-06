City Wide Facility Solutions Earns Spot on Franchise Times Top 500 List for 11th Consecutive Year

Leading Facilities Management Franchise Ranked

On Prestigious List of the 500 Largest United States Franchise Brands

LENEXA, Kan., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions announced today it has once again been named in the top half of the annual Franchise Times' Top 500 list.

In 2021 alone, City Wide Facility Solutions' sales grew by 24.4%, surpassing $488 million. Over the past 12 months, City Wide broke internal goals and historical records for total signed franchise agreements. During the same period there have been 15 new locations that have opened from the west coast to south to east coast including a second location in Canada and the first in Alabama, Delaware, Louisiana and Nevada. Being more than half sold out with 84 open locations across the United States, the company is currently on pace to exceed $595 million in systemwide sales for 2022.

"It has certainly been a record-breaking year all around for us — we've seen a tremendous amount of growth in our sales and average unit volume, as well as in the locations we have been able to open across the country. We have had a significant amount of our dedicated franchise owners in the past few months open their second, third or even fourth City Wide Facility Solutions' offices," said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of City Wide Facility Solutions and City Wide Franchise. "To me, this growth and this recognition from Franchise Times is continued proof of the culture we have so thoughtfully built within our franchise system. Our focus will remain the same through the end of this year and into next — making a positive impact on our communities and peoples' lives."

Previously the Top 400, Franchise Times expanded its annual ranking to 500 of the largest U.S.- based franchise systems by global systemwide sales to better encompass the biggest brands in franchising, along with promising young concepts in growth mode. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available, said Franchise Times Editor in Chief Laura Michaels.

The collection of systemwide sales data also provides useful insight into the franchise industry's performance coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Every segment gained ground in 2021, with some getting back to or even surpassing pre-pandemic sales.

City Wide Facility Solutions, which celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, has consistently evolved and adapted to become "The First Choice" for its clients, employees, franchise owners, independent contractors and vendors. Managing more than 20 services for its clients, City Wide offers one point of contact and provides professional communication and project management through every stage of the experience. This allows for clients to focus on running their business while uplifting smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services.

Entrepreneurially-spirited individuals interested in owning a City Wide franchise should have a business-to-business background focused on sales, management and operations experience.

About City Wide Facility Solutions

Founded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for every client. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities - they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.

About the Franchise Times Top 500

The Franchise Times Top 500 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 500 also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising. The rankings and full report, and the searchable online database, are available at www.franchisetimes.com/top-500- 2022.

