CounterCraft Awarded $26 Million Contract from U.S. Government to Support Advanced Cyber Operations

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CounterCraft has been awarded a sole-source contract from the U.S. government, with a ceiling of more than $26MM, allowing the entire U.S. Department of Defense and federal government access to their innovative deception technology for active cyber defense. This is an especially important announcement as CounterCraft continues their ongoing mission to support U.S. cybersecurity initiatives.

"It is clear that we are the active cyber defense and threat intelligence partner of choice for some of the most sophisticated organizations in the world; from governments to critical infrastructure to Fortune 500 companies," explains David Barroso, CounterCraft's CEO and Co-Founder. "This award validates that our technology is highly needed and tremendously valued by our customers."

This contract announcement is the culmination of a three-year effort starting with competitive trials with the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit, where CounterCraft outperformed over 20 other cybersecurity firms, including some of the giants in the industry.

"Enabling commercial solutions and advancing public-private partnerships is a strong move by GSA and other forward-thinking federal organizations to stay ahead of threats from nation-state adversaries," says CounterCraft's COO Amyn Gilani. "We are committed to supporting our warfighters with innovative solutions for defense cyber operations (DCO) and nontraditional cyber initiatives."

CounterCraft's growing U.S. support team has held positions at the NSA, CIA, FBI, DHS, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and more, bringing decades of cumulative federal experience to help customers solve their most challenging cybersecurity issues.

About CounterCraft

CounterCraft is the next generation of threat intelligence. CounterCraft The Platform™ is a cyber deception platform that offers active defense powered by high-interaction deception technology. Countercraft detects threats early, collects personalized, actionable intelligence, and enables organizations to defend their valuable data in real time. Their award-winning solution, fully integrated with MITRE ATT&CK®, fits seamlessly into existing security strategies and uses powerful automation features to reduce operator workload. Founded in 2015, CounterCraft is present in London, New York, and Madrid, with R&D in San Sebastian, Spain. CounterCraft recently raised additional funding from venture capital firms including cybersecurity-specific funds Adara Ventures, eCAPITAL, In-Q-Tel and Evolution Equity, bringing the total investment to date to $10 million. Learn more at www.countercraftsec.com .

