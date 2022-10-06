Cytovia Therapeutics To Present New Data on TALEN® Gene-Edited iNK Cells and GPC3-Targeted Flex-NK™ Cell Engagers at 2022 SITC Annual Meeting

AVENTURA, Fla. and NATICK, Mass., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company empowering natural killer (NK) cells to fight cancer through stem cell engineering and multispecific antibodies, announced today that it will be presenting new preclinical data for its TALEN® gene-edited, iPSC-derived NK cells and GPC3-targeted Flex-NK™ cell engager antibodies at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 37th Annual Meeting (SITC 2022) taking place in Boston, MA, and virtually November 8-12th, 2022.

Details about the SITC poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Preclinical Characterization of CYT-100 iPSC-Derived NK Cells Alone and in Combination with CYT-303 NK Cell Engager for Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

Abstract Number: 177

Time: 11/10/2022, 9:00 am - 9:00 pm EST

Location: Poster Hall

Title: TALEN®-Based Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived NK (iNK) Cells Demonstrate Enhanced Antitumor Activity

Abstract number: 323

Time: 11/10/2022, 9:00 am - 9:00 pm EST

Location: Poster Hall

Title: Non-Clinical Characterization of CYT-303 FLEX-NK™ Engager Antibody Supports Clinical Evaluation

Abstract Number: 1320

Time: 11/11/2022, 9:00 am - 9:00 pm EST

Location: Poster Hall

About Cytovia Therapeutics

Cytovia Therapeutics aims to accelerate patient access to transformational cell therapies and immunotherapies, addressing several of the most challenging unmet medical needs in cancer. Cytovia focuses on harnessing the innate immune system by developing complementary and disruptive NK-cell and NK-engager antibody platforms. The company is developing three types of iPSC-derived (or iNK) cells: unedited iNK cells, TALEN® gene-edited iNK cells with improved function and persistence, and TALEN® gene-edited iNK cells with chimeric antigen receptors (CAR-iNKs) to improve tumor-specific targeting. The second complementary cornerstone technology is a quadrivalent multifunctional antibody platform designed to engage natural killer cells by targeting NKp46 using Cytovia's proprietary Flex-NK™ technology.

These two technology platforms are being used to develop treatment for patients with solid tumors such as HCC and glioblastoma as well as hematological malignancies such as refractory multiple myeloma. Headquartered in Aventura, FL., Cytovia has research and development laboratories in Natick, MA. The company's own R&D work is augmented through scientific partnerships with Cellectis, CytoImmune, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, INSERM, the New York Stem Cell Foundation, the National Cancer Institute, and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF).

Cytovia has developed a strategic partnership with CytoLynx Therapeutics focused on research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities in Greater China and beyond.

ABOUT HCC

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common primary liver malignancy and a leading cause of death worldwide, with 800,000 new cases diagnosed globally every year. The incidence in Asia is amongst the highest in the world (75%) with 400,000 in China alone. According to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that there were close to 40,000 new HCC cases in the US in 2022, with almost 30,000 deaths from the disease, which continues to be on the rise. The major risk factors for HCC include non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic alcohol consumption, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C.

Despite advances in immunotherapy, with current treatment options including multi-kinase inhibitors (TKI) and checkpoint inhibitors, life expectancy for patients diagnosed with HCC remains very low. The disease is often diagnosed at an advanced stage, with a median survival of approximately 6 to 20 months following diagnosis, and a 5-year survival rate below 10% in the US. Fortunately, new options including cell therapy and bispecific antibodies offer promise towards a cure for liver cancer.

