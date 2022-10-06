FCP ACQUIRES 297-UNIT MULTIFAMILY APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN RALEIGH, NC FOR $48 MILLION

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCP ® announces the $48.0 million acquisition of Grand Arbor Reserve, a 297-unit vintage apartment community at 2419 Wycliff Road, blocks from I-440 in Raleigh, NC.

"Grand Arbor Reserve is a well-located asset that provides residents quality housing near job centers, retail amenities and transportation corridors," said FCP's Michael Errichetti.

Grand Arbor Reserve offers residents convenient access to I-440, Raleigh's main thoroughfare, providing excellent connectivity to downtown Raleigh, Research Triangle Park, and over 100,000 jobs in the Raleigh-Durham MSA. The property is also adjacent to the UNC Rex Hospital, one of the top hospitals in Raleigh. The 297 units are made up of predominantly two- and three-bedroom apartments with onsite amenities including a pool, fitness center, playground, dog park and volleyball court.

FCP extends its appreciation to Howard Jenkins and CBRE Southeast Multifamily for their representation of the seller.

About FCP

FCP ® is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $9.3 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. Based in Chevy Chase, MD, FCP invests both its commingled, discretionary funds and separate accounts targeted at major real estate markets in the United States. For further information on FCP, please visit www.fcpdc.com.

Media Contact: Karen Widmayer

KW Communications, LLC

karenwidmayerpr@gmail.com

301-661-1448

