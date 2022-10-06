HCCA Announces 2023 Managed Care Compliance Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA®) is excited to announce the dates for its 2023 Managed Care Compliance Conference. This virtual educational experience will take place January 31–February 2, 2023, with a focus on best practice updates, current strategies, and virtual networking within the managed care compliance community. Online registration is now open at https://www.hcca-info.org/2023ManagedCare. Group discounts are available.

HCCA Logo (PRNewsfoto/HCCA) (PRNewsfoto/Health Care Compliance Associ...) (PRNewswire)

The conference will feature sessions from leaders in healthcare compliance, including representatives from HHS-OIG.

The conference will feature sessions from leaders in healthcare compliance, including representatives from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Office of Inspector General, Kaiser, Health Partners, Stellar Health, and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP. The current speaker lineup is available on the event page.

Educational sessions will supply strategies for creating effective and engaging compliance programs in the health plan setting and explore compliance hot topics such as navigating OIG oversight, cybersecurity, mental health parity enforcement, 2023 regulatory updates, Medicare compliance, and more. The current agenda and learning objectives can be viewed on the event page.

The robust HCCA virtual conference platform allows for attendee interaction through group messaging, real-time speaker Q & A opportunities, and one-one-one chat functions for professional connections and networking. Breaks between sessions are in place to encourage further discussion and connections among participants.

Attendees will have the opportunity to earn live Compliance Certification Board (CCB)® continuing education units (CEUs) conveniently from home or office.

About HCCA

Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA) was founded in 1996 to serve the healthcare compliance profession in championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote lasting success and integrity of healthcare organizations. In 2011, HCCA incorporated with SCCE to form Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics & Health Care Compliance Association (SCCE & HCCA). From our headquarters in Minneapolis, MN, HCCA serves more than 12,000 members who work at hospitals, medical groups, clinics, research facilities, health plan providers, and more.

HCCA offers 50+ conferences annually, weekly web conferences, publications, training resources, CCB certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

Visit HCCA's website at https://www.hcca-info.org/or call 888.580.8373 for more information and membership opportunities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)