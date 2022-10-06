JLL Partners Named to Inc.'s 2022 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

Annual roundup highlights the private equity firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Partners ("JLL") is pleased to announce that the firm has been named one of Inc.'s 2022 Top Founder-Friendly PE Firms. The list recognizes 184 firms, that, according to Inc., have among the best track records of backing entrepreneurs.

"We are extremely proud to have received this recognition," said Brooks Powlen, Managing Director. "At JLL, we have a long history of partnering with founder-owned businesses and providing them with capital and resources to support their next chapter of growth. Across every investment, we fully align with our partners on the long-term vision for building the business and bring a persistent drive towards mutual success."

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity and venture capital firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

Introduced in 2019, the Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firms list quickly established itself as one of Inc.'s most resourceful franchises. It has become a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining an ownership stake.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2022

About JLL Partners

JLL Partners is a middle market private equity firm with over three decades of experience transforming businesses in the healthcare, specialty industrials, and business services sectors. The firm is dedicated to partnering with companies that it can help build into market leaders through a combination of strategic mergers and acquisitions, organic growth initiatives, and operational enhancements. The JLL Partners team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals and operating partners who are focused on driving long-term value creation across its portfolio. Since its founding in 1988, JLL Partners has committed over $5.8 billion of equity capital across eight private equity funds, with over 55 platform investments and more than 210 add-on acquisitions.

