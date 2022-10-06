Orbital Sidekick Selected as Partner for Intelligent Pipeline Integrity Program (iPIPE)

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Sidekick (OSK) , the first U.S. commercial company to deploy hyperspectral sensors in space, announced today that it has been selected once again by the intelligent Pipeline Integrity Program (iPIPE) to serve as the company's technology partner. OSK will have an opportunity to advance its Global Hyperspectral Observation Satellite constellation known as GHOSt, which is set to launch in 2023. The hyperspectral imaging (HSI) constellation consists of six

100-kg ESPA class satellites for the launches on SpaceX's Transporter program.

"Continuing this partnership with iPIPE is an important step for OSK as it enters its next phase of technological advancements for the oil and gas industry," said Daniel Katz, CEO and cofounder of OSK. "iPIPE has shown that it continues to believe in the important work OSK is doing. With the introduction of GHOSt, OSK will be able to produce the highest resolution commercial hyperspectral imagery launched to date. This addresses a crucial and timely need in the industry that covers community safety, environmental performance, and overall operating efficiency."

iPIPE is a consortium dedicated to the advancement of emerging technologies for the prevention and detection of pipeline leaks. The program is housed at the University of North Dakota Energy & Environmental Research Center (EERC).

"We are excited to be partnered with OSK to have next-level technology in space that provides continuous monitoring of pipeline assets," said Darren Schmidt, EERC Assistant Director for Energy, Oil, and Gas. "This technology has the potential to give new capability for operators to prevent incidents and respond quickly to potential issues."

iPIPE has grown since inception and presently consists of seven member companies. Its members are enthusiastic about continuing to explore and develop new technologies that enhance pipeline integrity and safety through iPIPE. Industry members in iPIPE are DCP Midstream, Enbridge, Energy Transfer, Hess, Marathon Petroleum, ONEOK, and TC Energy. Members share experience and knowledge for new approaches to leak detection and prevention and a collective voice on pipeline safety.

About Orbital Sidekick:

Orbital Sidekick seeks to advance sustainable energy production and delivery by building the most robust remote sensing and analytics capability in existence. OSK's proprietary analytics platform and hyperspectral payload architecture provide persistent space-based monitoring solutions powered by Spectral Intelligence™. This unique radiometric speciation and change detection capability enables unparalleled target monitoring services for both commercial and defense users on a global scale. Orbital Sidekick is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information on Orbital Sidekick's global persistent monitoring services, please visit orbitalsidekick.com.

