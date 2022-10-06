SmartBug Media® Celebrates Comparably Award Win in Best Work-Life Balance Category

Recognition Reflects Company's Core Values, Illustrates Benefits of a Remote Work Model

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ® — a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists B2B businesses, B2C organizations and D2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development — today announced that the company earned a Comparably Award in the Best Work-Life Balance category, ranking No. 16 on the list.

Creating an environment that allows for a work-life balance has been central to SmartBug culture from the beginning.

This recognition brings the company's total to 32 Comparably awards earned since 2018 and marks the fourth consecutive year it has earned a spot on the Best Work-Life Balance list. In earning this prestigious award, which is based on employee sentiment, SmartBug joins some of the world's largest and most recognizable names, such as Adobe, HubSpot, IBM, RingCentral, and Uber.

Creating an environment that allows for a work-life balance has been central to SmartBug culture from the beginning when it started as a fully remote agency. Almost 14 years later, flexible schedules, unlimited sick time, real-life meetups and an annual conference called SmartBugaPalooza contribute to an environment that allows employees to enjoy their time at work while also being fully present in their lives.

"Hearing from our employees that they are happy with the work-life balance here at SmartBug is incredibly satisfying," SmartBug CEO Jen Spencer said. "Building a remote agency that encourages employees to work hard and produce great work for our clients while also having time to create lifelong memories outside of work is central to what we do and who we are."

Comparably awards are based on sentiment feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com within the past 12 months. This particular recognition is based on employee responses to questions related to satisfaction with work-life balance, average hours worked per day and levels of employee burnout.

"It's great to see an all-remote company like SmartBug continue to demonstrate the forward-thinking leadership needed to maintain a positive work-life balance," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "The organization has proven its ability to keep employee needs top of mind."

Comparably awards are compiled from more than 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies. There are no fees or costs associated with participating, nor is a nomination required. To see the full list of award-winning companies and to learn more about the methodology used to determine winners, visit Comparably's blog .

