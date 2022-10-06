Yield Engineering Systems Partners with Benchmark for Global Engineering and Manufacturing Support

Benchmark Will Provide YES with Flagship Product Line Manufacturing Support in Malaysia and New Product Engineering and Manufacturing Support in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, today announced it is partnering with Yield Engineering Systems (YES) to transfer the manufacturing of the YES flagship product line to its facility in Malaysia, as well as providing engineering and manufacturing support for YES's upcoming innovative modular wet process systems in the Phoenix, Arizona area.

Benchmark Electronics (PRNewsfoto/Benchmark Electronics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We have developed a strong partnership with Benchmark built on trust and our combined expertise," said Ramakanth Alapati, Chief Executive Officer of YES. "We look forward to working closely with the team to bring our technology to a wider market, and to further expanding our footprint in the semiconductor capital equipment industry as the need for semiconductor manufacturing support continues to grow worldwide."

YES is at the leading edge of material modification and surface enhancement solutions. The company's patented technologies significantly enhance the speed, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of semiconductor production processes. YES's thermal, deposition, and wet process systems provide critical technology to semiconductor, life science, and display manufacturers large and small as they work to meet the demand for semiconductors, genomics, point of care diagnostics, and innovative displays.

Benchmark's Phoenix operation will be leveraging the company's deep expertise in the semiconductor capital equipment market, including mechatronic engineering, precision machining, and sub-system assembly. The partnership comes at a critical time as the CHIPS Act has created a flurry of activity around the semiconductor industry and demand for organizations supporting the industry has risen dramatically.

"YES is helping solve critical problems for their customers in the fast-growing semiconductor manufacturing industry," said Jeff Benck, president and CEO, Benchmark. "We're proud to be selected as their strategic partner and look forward to working hand-in-hand with their team to help bring their technology to market to meet the demand for semiconductor capital equipment."

To learn more about Benchmark's services and capabilities in semiconductor capital equipment, please visit the website at www.bench.com.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next-generation telecommunications, medical, complex industrials, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

About Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES)

Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES) is a preferred provider of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for enhancing surfaces and materials. The company's product lines include thermal processing systems, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and wet process equipment used for the precise surface modification of semiconductor substrates, semiconductor and MEMS devices, LED displays, and bio-devices. Customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies rely on YES systems to create and volume-produce innovative products in a wide range of markets. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit yieldengineering.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.