Brookdale Communities Join Together To Face Hurricane Ian and Its Aftermath

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Ian approached landfall in the state of Florida, nine Brookdale Senior Living communities successfully evacuated close to 750 senior residents. Brookdale team members continuously monitored weather conditions and acted swiftly to help protect the well-being of its residents and associates.

"As always, our primary goal is the ongoing health and well-being of our residents and associates," said Brookdale Senior Living President and CEO Lucinda ("Cindy") Baier. "I am so grateful to our many dedicated associates who have once again courageously stepped up to try and help ensure our residents face as few disruptions as possible and to find creative and meaningful ways to continue to enrich their lives."

As Hurricane Ian started forming, Brookdale team members sprang into action by establishing a command center to provide support for more than 3,500 associates who provide care and services to residents in the state of Florida. Brookdale communities are seasoned at dealing with natural disasters and well-equipped to respond. Each community has detailed plans tailored to their unique locale, residents and issues they are facing. Brookdale's size and scale, particularly in the state of Florida, allowed the company to support communities and find accommodations for those requiring temporary relocation.

"With such a strong network throughout the state of Florida, we were able to welcome many residents into other Brookdale communities, with our local leaders even throwing welcome parties for them," said Page Ensor, Brookdale's Vice President of Regional Operations. "Even with the disruption in our operations in many areas, our residents and associates have shown such resiliency and compassion for one another. Our caregivers and local leaders have truly demonstrated the heart of Brookdale's mission."

At this time, Brookdale is still assessing the extent of property damage at its communities. The vast majority of Brookdale's Florida communities are open and actively serving seniors and families to help them manage the challenges of aging. Of the nine communities evacuated, Brookdale Tarpon Springs returned home last week. Once the rest of Brookdale's buildings are fully assessed and deemed safe for return, a plan will be implemented for the rest of the evacuated residents to return to their home communities.

