COMPLIA HEALTH AND HOSPICE & COMMUNITY CARE TO PRESENT AT NAHC HOME CARE AND HOSPICE CONFERENCE & EXPO

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Complia Health, a leading home health and hospice technology solutions provider, and Hospice & Community Care, an agency devoted to quality, compassionate care for people facing a life-limiting illness or injury, announced today their partnership to present at the NAHC Home Care & Hospice Conference & Expo at America's Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, Missouri, October 23-25, 2022.

The presentation "Leveraging New Technologies to Increase Consumer Engagement," which is session 705, will be given by Complia Health CEO Rich Berner and Hospice & Community Care CAO Michael Link on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM (CDT) in room 263/264. Complia Health and Hospice & Community Care have been partnering for over two decades, with the Pennsylvania-based agency using Suncoast as their EMR since 2000. Attendees of Link's and Berner's presentation will take away actionable next steps for successful deployment of smart technology for enhanced consumer engagement and better health outcomes.

"Effective communication with patients and families, via the right channels, at the right time, is a powerful driver of client satisfaction and positive care outcomes," said Berner. "However, the time commitment involved in recurring check-ins, schedule coordination with clients and caregivers, responses to follow-up questions raised during visits, monitoring medication, and securing physician authorizations all add pressure on already overstretched staff. The good news is, there are proven technologies that agencies can deploy to increase the flow of important information. This is invaluable to the consumer as well as the agency and their team, which is why we want to spotlight this and help agencies get it right," he explained.

Michael Link, CAO of Hospice & Community Care as well a member of the Complia Health Customer Advisory Board, agreed, "It's critical to evaluate which potential communication technologies are best matched to your agency's size, operational processes, and infrastructure. Home Care and Hospice organizations must formulate a business case for necessary investments and establish criteria to evaluate prospective technology partners. I want to share the process and experiences that have helped us grow and improve, so other agency leaders succeed, and our industry evolves as a whole."

The National Association for Home Care and Hospice is centering this year's conference theme on the importance of personal and professional connections bringing communities, ideas, and people together. To learn more about NAHC and the Home Care & Hospice Conference & Expo visit https://www.nahc.org or go direct to the event site where you can register to attend.

Complia Health develops powerful, scalable, enterprise solutions that simplify processes and create efficiencies across clinical, financial, and back-office operations for healthcare agencies that deliver pre- and post-acute care. From supporting the widest range of payer models to simplifying the most complex billing scenarios, Complia Health addresses the entire continuum of care in one integrated platform. To learn more, visit https://www.compliahealth.com.

Hospice & Community Care provides medical, emotional, and spiritual support for individuals and families who are coping with a life-limiting illness. Hospice care focuses on comfort for individuals of all ages with any serious illness who have weeks or months rather than years to live. Considered to be the model for quality, compassionate care for people facing a life-limiting illness or injury, hospice care involves a team-oriented approach to expert medical care, pain management, and emotional and spiritual support expressly tailored to the patient's needs and wishes. Support is provided to the patient's loved ones as well. At the center of hospice and palliative care is the belief that each of us has the right to die pain-free and with dignity, and that our families will receive the necessary support to allow us to do so. To learn more, visit https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org

