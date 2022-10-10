theCoderSchool partners with the U.S. Congress to inspire kids to code

The Silicon Valley-based children's coding program encourages students to participate in the Congressional App Challenge

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- theCoderSchool, a Silicon Valley-based children's coding and programming afterschool program, is challenging students nationwide to participate in the Congressional App Challenge (CAC), a district-specific competition for middle and high school students to submit original coding applications for a chance to attend a reception and science fair on Capitol Hill in early 2023.

"theCoderSchool is committed to inspiring young people to learn coding as a way to boost their problem-solving and logic skills, and our partnership with the Congressional App Challenge helps encourage this," said Hansel Lynn, owner and co-founder of theCoderSchool. "This competition not only encourages future generations to develop these skills, but it also shows kids how practical applications can be used to solve real-world problems."

Every year, the CAC offers students across the United States the opportunity to create and submit their original apps for a chance to be recognized by their local U.S. House of Representative members and at the U.S. Capitol Building. Each district selects a winner who is invited to attend the House of Code reception and science fair.

Students can build projects in any programming language, on any platform, about a topic of their choice. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 1. The CAC contest started in 2015 and has inspired more than 40,000 students in all 50 states to code for Congress since its inception.

theCoderSchool has taught several winners over the past seven years. Winning apps have included a drone/Artificial Intelligence (AI) app to assist with social distancing, an app to make healthy food choices and a note-taking app for online learning, among others.

"The Congressional App Challenge is transforming how our Congress views computer science and STEM," Lynn said. "This competition allows our representatives to see how crucial coding and STEM skills are to boosting our economic prosperity, driving innovation and even protecting our nation from cyber-attacks. We consider the Challenge the premier competition of this kind and remain proud of our students' ongoing participation in this competition."

For more information on theCoderSchool's partnership with the CAC, visit https://www.thecoderschool.com/congressionalappchallenge/.

About theCoderSchool

Founded in 2014 and franchising since 2016, theCoderSchool, a Silicon Valley-based children's enterprise franchise, provides computer coding and programming lessons to children ages 6 to 18. Identified as one of Entrepreneur magazine's hottest post-pandemic brands, theCoderSchool has more than 50 schools operating in more than 15 states. It continues to expand its national footprint with several franchise locations in development in major U.S. markets. For more information, visit https://www.thecoderschool.com/.

