Waterdrop Inc. CEO Shen Peng Attends Future China Global Forum 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 7, 2022, the Future China Global Forum 2022 was held in Singapore. Mr. Peng Shen, Founder and CEO of Waterdrop, attended the forum via video link and introduced the Company's operations in Singapore.

Initiated by Singapore's former prime minister Mr. Lee Kuan Yew in 2010, the Future China Global Forum is an international exchange platform that gathers leaders and experts from political, industrial, business, and academic circles. Themed "Stability Amidst Turbulence", the 2022 session invited over 30 guest speakers, including celebrities like Lawrence Wong, Singapore's Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Liu Shijin, Deputy Director of the Economic Affairs Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and Vice Chairman of China Development Research Foundation, Jia Qingguo, Director of the Institute for Global Cooperation and Understanding of Peking University, Danny Quah, Dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at NUS, and Li Shimo, founder, and executive partner of Chengwei Capital.

In terms of investment in Southeast Asia, Shen Peng said Waterdrop has been an active player in the Belt and Road Initiative by expanding its presence in the countries along the routes. In 2019, Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding raises donations through the Internet in collaboration with Singapore local charitable organizations to help people in need.

In 2022, Waterdrop decided to make Singapore an operating and management center for its operations under the Belt and Road Initiative, as Singapore has the geographical location, infrastructure, economic and cultural environment, and a talent pool ideal for Chinese companies to pursue global development.

Shen Peng said, "In their global move, Chinese enterprises should adjust operations to local conditions, and do what they are best at in a new market. Only by focusing on 'basic skills' can they serve local people well, win user recognition, build competitive edges and take roots locally."

