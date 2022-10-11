Incase Debuts New Carry Case for Meta Quest Pro

Designed Exclusively for the All-New Meta Quest Pro, the Incase Carry Case Delivers Enhanced VR Protection for Storage and Transit

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incase , a leading global design-driven carry and protection brand, today announced its Carry Case for the all-new Meta Quest Pro. Designed to create a better experience through good design, the new carry case features thoughtful, premium protection for users to store and transfer their new VR device with confidence.

Incase Carry Case for Meta Quest Pro: A better experience through good design. (PRNewswire)

As the strategic launch partner of Meta, we're thrilled to announce the Incase Carry Case for Meta Quest Pro.

As the exclusive third-party storage case, the Incase Carry Case for Meta Quest Pro delivers considerable device protection via a custom-fit inner shell, combined with a compression-molded outer EVA shell. Intentional pockets, including a dedicated controller cradle, line the interior to properly store and protect all of Meta Quest Pro in-box accessories.

"As the strategic launch partner of Meta, we're thrilled to announce the Incase Carry Case for Meta Quest Pro," said Brian Stech, CEO of Incase. "We're excited to expand Incase's legacy of purpose-driven designs into the premium VR world. The Carry Case's intentional design, along with its premium materials and modern look underscore our mission to provide today's creatives with the high-quality protection they need to have the best VR experience."

Crafted with a modern design and durable materials, the Incase Carry Case provides thoughtful storage and easy transport for Meta Quest Pro. Key features include:

Protective, compression-molded EVA exterior shell delivers durable outer protection

Custom-formed interior with faux-fur lining allows the device to securely sit inside, protecting from impact

Thoughtful organization provided by a dedicated controller cradle with power adapter storage, and interior slip pockets to securely store all in-box device accessories

Durable 840D nylon-covered top and bottom shells ensures minimal fraying and sleek, modern look and feel

Reliable YKK RC zippers allow easy access to the Meta Quest Pro, accessory cords and controllers

Padded grab-handle offers comfortable carrying of the Meta Quest Pro while in transit

Availability and Pricing

The Incase Carry Case for Meta Quest Pro (MSRP $119.95) is available now at Incase.com, for pre-order at meta.com, and coming soon to BestBuy.com.

About Incase

Incase designs solutions to protect the ideas of today's creatives. Since 1997, our heritage has been deeply rooted in the lifestyles of those who create on the Apple platform. Through this dedication, we are able to focus on our consumers' evolving needs and continually expand our product offering while promoting creativity and the entrepreneurial spirit.

Informed by the principles of intentional, aspirational and functional design, the ecosystem of bags and accessories we introduce transcend both age and demographics to provide creatives with the best possible experiences while in pursuit of their passions. Our team employs exacting design protocols to ensure each Incase product meets the needs of our consumers, emerging markets, and an ever-expanding world of product experiences. Our brand, team, and products leverage technology and lifestyle to inspire global creativity.

Incase. Ideas Protected.

About Vinci Brands

Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com.

