RICOH Supervisor™ and RICOH ProcessDirector™ Integration wins PRINTING United Alliance 2022 Pinnacle Product Award

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that its RICOH ProcessDirector™ and RICOH Supervisor™ integration received a coveted PRINTING United Alliance 2022 Pinnacle Product Award for Software - Variable and Transactional. The winning entry can be found online at the Pinnacle Product Awards Gallery.

Integrating RICOH ProcessDirector and RICOH Supervisor delivers users advanced data analytics via customizable dashboards, providing visibility down to the document level, including production volume and printer and inserter operator activities. With this operational data, users can identify trends for capacity planning, production optimization, and operator productivity, as well as detect production bottlenecks and gain actionable insights to produce consistent output more accurately and efficiently.

"We are thrilled to receive the prestigious PRINTING United Alliance 2022 Pinnacle Product Award for our game-changing integration of two powerhouse software solutions," said Andrew Vecci, Director, Product & Portfolio Management, Ricoh USA, Inc. "When solution providers have visibility into operational data that they can access in a practical, usable way, they are empowered to make informed business and investment decisions based on constantly evolving facts. Unlocking the power of that real-time information is critical to meeting customer needs in today's highly competitive production print market."

"One of the things I like best about our competition is that it is juried, and judges are basing their decisions on objective criteria. And with outstanding entries like the RICOH ProcessDirector™ and RICOH Supervisor™ integration, they had their work cut out for them," said Dawn Nye, Program Manager Pinnacle Awards, PRINTING United Alliance.

"The Pinnacle Product Award competition represents the best of the best among commercial hardware, software, consumables, and industrial and screen equipment," Nye said. "Congratulations to all the winners."

Open to all PRINTING United Alliance supplier members, the Pinnacle Product Award competition evaluates products that will be available for sale in 2022. A highly qualified panel of judges across the printing industry evaluated the annual contest's 160+ entries in more than 58 categories spanning analog, digital, output and non-output technologies.

