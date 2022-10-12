ECOSAPIENS ANNOUNCES LARGEST EVER CONSUMER-DRIVEN CLIMATE ACTION EQUAL TO REFORESTING ALL OF SAN FRANCISCO AND OAKLAND

With the world's first Carbon-Backed NFT, Company to enable consumers to collect nature-based carbon removal credits and inspire their peers to join through the ease of one-click climate action.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ecosapiens, a Climaverse PBC company, announced the largest ever consumer-driven climate action through its Web3 platform that enables anyone to take real, verifiable, and rewarding climate-corrective measures. The company's ambitious maiden project will introduce the first carbon-backed NFT, which includes ownership of 20 metric tons of naturally sequestered carbon – offsetting significantly more than the average American's yearly emissions. Utilizing Ethereum's recently upgraded ultra-low energy network, the collection will be released in small batches, eventually numbering 10,000. When complete, the collection will have proactively captured at least 200,000 metric tons of atmospheric carbon, equivalent to reforesting landmass the size of San Francisco and Oakland.

"Our vision for Ecosapiens is to enable anyone to have a measurable and meaningful individual impact on returning atmospheric carbon to the earth, where it belongs," said Nihar Neelakanti, Co-Founder and CEO of Ecosapiens. "We have been hard at work to develop technology that makes an Ecosapien a one-click easy answer to 'What can I do?' when thinking about ways to personally contribute to a restorative solution."

The first offering of the company's Ecogenesis Collection will begin in December with the sale of an extremely limited number of NFTs, followed by subsequent editions in 2023. The effort serves as a cornerstone upon which the Company will build an "Ecoverse" – a full-stack platform that will help consumers align themselves with sustainability, and seamlessly integrate eco-friendliness into everyday life. The Company's audacious goals have captured the attention of eco-conscious Web3 participants, quickly becoming the number one climate community on Discord.

The nature-based carbon credits contained within each Ecosapien are verified by market-leading rating agency Sylvera, offering full transparency into the attributes and location of the associated projects. Owners will have the option of adding up to 320 tons of carbon to their Ecosapien NFT, causing it to grow in rarity and evolve dramatically as it levels up at each carbon-capture milestone.

Leading Ecosapiens are co-founders Nihar Neelakanti and Garret Kane, who serve as chief executive and chief creative officer, respectively. Mr. Neelakanti was previously at Menlo Ventures, where his work concentrated on climate and consumer research, and Kauffman Fellows, the premier venture capital leadership organization. Mr. Kane is an award-winning sculptor, animator, and writer whose work fuses nature and technology. Before exhibiting to acclaim at shows such as Art Basel, Mr. Kane worked at advertising firms Grey and Saatchi & Saatchi.

"Each Ecosapien grows and evolves in harmony with the owner's commitment, and reflects the restoration of life it has sponsored in the real world," said Garret Kane, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer. "While we are creating something uniquely beautiful, we are also reimagining the avatar as a symbol of leadership and responsible action toward improving the health of our planet."

Ecosapiens has already garnered support from high-profile blockchain, consumer, and climate investors. Their seed round was led by Boost VC, with participation from Slow Ventures, Menlo Ventures, CRV, Alumni Ventures Blockchain Fund, Climate Capital, Chaos Ventures, UpHonest Capital, Ben Taft's Genius Ventures, and Ovo Fund.

Ecosapiens will launch with an exclusive carbon-backed NFT limited to just 250 Ecosapien avatars in December 2022. To become a member of the community, and register for early access, please visit www.ecosapiens.xyz, follow @ecosapiensxyz on Twitter, and join the community on Discord https://discord.com/invite/57AszRvpFj?utm_source=Ecosapiens+Website.

Ecosapiens is building a Web3 platform that enables anyone to take meaningful and measurable climate action through the ease of a one-click solution. The company's ambitious maiden project will introduce the world's first carbon-backed NFT, which includes ownership of 20 metric tons of naturally sequestered carbon, and will offset more than the average American's yearly emissions. The first collection of 10,000 will remove at least 200,000 metric tons of atmospheric carbon, equivalent to reforesting landmass the size of San Francisco and Oakland. The company is backed by leading blockchain and climate investors including Boost VC, Menlo Ventures, Slow Ventures, Alumni Ventures, Climate Capital, and more.

