Foodja Partners with Rubio's Coastal Grill for New "Foodja Cafe" Restaurant Delivery Offerings

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodja, the country's leading workplace restaurant delivery and catering platform, is excited to announce a partnership with Rubio's Coastal Grill surrounding their newest Foodja Cafe product. Rubio's Coastal Grill operates 154 restaurants throughout the United States, and its collaboration with Foodja Cafe will enable Rubio's to provide thousands of fresh individual meals to employees throughout Foodja's markets.

"Our Foodja Cafe service is the hottest workplace meal delivery offering on the market right now, so it only makes sense to partner with a top fast-casual restaurant like Rubio's," said Steve Sprinkle, founder and CEO of Foodja. "With Rubio's ever-growing popularity, we know our devoted customer base will be delighted to choose from many of their fresh, coastal-inspired, Mexican favorites while at the office."

Through its partnership with Foodja Cafe, Rubio's Coastal Grill is able to offer businesses fresh, quality lunches that employees can look forward to when working in the office. With companies nationwide navigating the challenges of talent acquisition and retention as they transition from remote to hybrid and in-person work models, many companies are turning to Foodja to provide an exciting workplace benefit that motivates employees to collaborate in-person again.

"When it comes to lunchtime at the office, there's nothing more exciting than looking through all of the great local restaurants you can order from and planning your week around what to eat," commented Sprinkle. "Rubio's Coastal Grill has always been a popular selection among our catering customers. Now that they are available through Foodja Cafe, their fresh and healthy meals can be customized on an individual basis to address the needs of the modern workplace."

Foodja Cafe's innovative algorithm predicts what employees would like to eat based on what they've ordered previously. Built with restaurants in mind, Foodja Cafe offers the unique ability for orders to be scheduled up to two weeks in advance, allowing restaurants greater control over procuring supplies for the orders and scheduling staff to fulfill those orders—huge benefits as supply chain and labor challenges loom.

"While Rubio's is best-known for popularizing the Baja-inspired Original Fish Taco®, we pride ourselves on 40 years of seafood mastery, offering healthy, grilled seafood dishes without compromising flavor," said Rubio's Co-Founder, Ralph Rubio. "We're committed to sustainability, and are thrilled to partner with Foodja to offer Rubio's favorite dishes to employees at participating companies directly, without the need to drive to grab lunch."

Conscious of labor shortages, Foodja ensures that restaurant partners are able to fulfill orders by load balancing the restaurants and turning off availability once their predetermined order capacity is reached. Foodja also helps local restaurants by introducing their food to new customers. Rather than converting the restaurant's existing customers to delivery customers, as is typical of other restaurant delivery platforms, Foodja aims to garner in-store traffic by exposing new customers to participating restaurants and encouraging them to visit in-store in their free time with bounce back offers.

About Foodja

Foodja is the industry leading restaurant delivery platform for work.

Foodja's innovative platform allows employers and employees to receive professional, contact-free delivery at work from their favorite local restaurants.

Thousands of companies, including Sony, Activision Blizzard, YouTube, and Amazon trust the Foodja platform to provide workplace meals to their employees.

In addition to modernizing the way people order food at work, Foodja also believes in giving back to the community. Foodja donates a portion of profits to fight food and housing instability so vulnerable populations have access to nutritious food and reliable shelter.

Foodja currently serves modern workplaces throughout California, Arizona, and Texas - and will be expanding to additional markets throughout the United States.

About Rubio's® Restaurants:

Rubio's first opened in 1983 in the San Diego neighborhood of Mission Bay. Today, Rubio's uses responsibly sourced seafood and continues to expand its menu with innovative recipes ranging from seafood tacos and burritos to California Bowls and crisp, fresh salads. In addition, Rubio's offers all-natural chicken, raised without antibiotics, and all-natural USDA Choice steak, "no fried" pinto beans, handmade guacamole, a variety of proprietary salsas, and craft beer and hard seltzer beverage options. The award-winning restaurant regularly receives accolades for its famous Original Fish Taco®. Rubio's is headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., has over 3,000 employees and currently operates over 150 restaurants.

