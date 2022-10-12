FREEMAN RELEASES ASSAYS FOR FIRST 11 HOLES - EXTENDS LEMHI SHALLOW OXIDE GOLD MINERALIZATON TO THE EAST

Expansion and infill drilling successfully extends known mineralization at Lemhi up to 80 metres to the east





Drill program intersects shallow oxide gold mineralization within existing resource pit adding both along strike and at depth





Expansion hole FG22-014C returned 41m at 0.94 g/t Au including 17m @ 1.67 g/t Au





Expansion hole FG22-016C returned 16m at 2.1 g/t Au





Expansion hole FG22-029C returned 29.65m at 0.45 g/t Au including 8.65m @ 1.2 g/t Au





Expansion hole FG21-007C returned 12.45m at 1.02 g/t Au including 3m @ 3 g/t Au





Expansion hole FG22-002C with 7.5m at 0.73 g/t Au (at 340.6m ) is the deepest intercept to date confirming that mineralization continues at depth





Infill hole FG21-009C returned 90m at 0.61 g/t Au including 15.97m @ 0.92 g/t Au

Toronto Venture Stock Exchange: FMAN

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - October 12, 2022 – Freeman Gold Corp. (TSXV: FMAN) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has received results for 11 diamond drill holes from the Company's 12,168 m Phase II resource expansion drill program at its 100% owned Lemhi Gold Deposit, Idaho, USA. Ten of these drill holes were designed to test mineralization on strike to the east of the known deposit (expansion holes) and one infill hole to improve the resource confidence in zones with historical drill holes (See Table 1 and Figures 1, 2 and 3.)

The expansion holes represent 20 to 80 metre step outs to the east of existing drilling where mineralization is open. These areas were previously modelled as unmineralized due to lack of drilling in the initial maiden mineral resource estimate ("MRE"). The current MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.94 million tonnes at 1.02 g/t Au for 749,800 oz of gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 7.68 million tonnes at 1.01 g/t Au for 250,300 oz of gold (refer to press release dated July 8, 2021). The MRE covers a surface area of 400 by 500 metres and extends down to a depth of 180 metres below surface. The resource expansion holes that form the bulk of the current Phase II drill program are designed to extend this current resource both along strike and at depth.

Paul Matysek, Executive Chairman, commented, "These first ten drill holes step out up to 80 metres along strike, adding approximately 20% to the known mineralized east-west strike length. This initial batch of results gives us confidence that we will increase our overall gold resource and likely improve the economics by adding crucial ounces within our eastern pit shell boundaries. Similar drilling has been completed to test the west and north extents of the deposit and we eagerly await the results."

All holes drilled to date have intersected shallow oxide gold. Selected highlighted results from the 10 holes are 0.61 g/t Au over 90m, including 0.92 g/t Au over 15.97m (FG22-009C); 0.94 g/t Au over 41m, including 1.67 g/t Au over 17m (FG22-014C); 0.73 g/t Au over 7.5m (FG22-002C; deepest mineralization drilled to date (340m) at Lemhi); and 2.1 g/t Au over 16m (FG22-016C). Gold mineralization now extends to at least 348 metres and is open at depth. (See Table 1 and Figures 1, 2 and 3.)

Table 1 – Significant Drill Results – Lemhi East*

DRILL HOLE DEPTH (METRES) DIP AZIMUTH FROM TO HIGHLIGHT FG22-002C 398.68 -90 360 114.78 126 11.22 m @ 0.28 g/t Au







174.88 176 1.12 m @ 1.04 g/t Au







230.3 231.88 1.58m @ 0.96 g/t Au







249 250 1m @ 0.25 g/t Au







259 261 2m @ 0.23 g/t Au







326 363.09 37.09m @ 0.26 g/t Au







Including











337 363.09 26.09m @ 0.33 g/t Au







Including











340.6 348.08 7.48m @ 0.73 g/t Au FG22-004C 356.01 -90 360 89 91 2m @ 0.36 g/t Au







99 102 3m @ 0.31 g/t Au







124 125 1m @ 0.22g/t Au







131 132.12 1.12m @ 0.2 g/t Au







149 151 2m @ 0.28 g/t Au







167 171.26 4.26 m @ 0.56 g/t Au







227.69 242 14.31m @ 0.23 g/t Au







Including











227.69 232 4.31m @ 0.42 g/t Au







241 242 1m @ 0.46 g/t Au







252 262.89 10.89m @ 0.33 g/t Au







Including











255.88 257 1.12m @ 0.97g/t Au FG22-007C 287.73 -90 360 59 60 1m @ 0.56 g/t Au







68 213 145m @0.21 g/t Au







Including











68 69 1m @ 0.59 g/t Au







71.22 81 9.78m @ 0.36 g/t Au







85 86 1m @ 0.25 g/t Au







94.12 94.51 0.39m @ 5.5 g/t Au







102 103 1m @ 0.24 g/t Au







129.55 142 12.45 m @ 1.02 g/t Au







including











130 133 3m @ 2.98 g/t Au







144.93 152 7.07m @ 0.26 g/t Au







156 158 2m @ 0.2 g/t Au







163 172 9m @ 0.2 g/t Au







174 177 3m @ 0.23 g/t Au







185.58 187 1.42m @ 0.33 g/t







193 196 3m @ 0.2 g/t Au







207 208 1m @ 0.23 g/t AU







212 213 1m @ 0.46 g/t Au FG22-012C 332.69 -90 360 114 118 4m @ 0.55 g/t Au







122 123 1m @ 0.2 g/t Au







126 128.63 2.63m @ 2.14 g/t







136 141 5m @ 0.41 g/t







160.63 162.39 1.76m @ 0.9 g/t Au







186 192 6m @ 0.35 g/t Au







196 198 2m @ 0.3 g/t







200 202 2m @ 0.36 g/t







227 228 1m @ 0.64 g/t FG22-014C 352.96 -90 360 113 154 41 m @ 0.94 g/t Au







Including











113 130 17m @ 1.67 g/t Au







291 292 1m @ 0.31 g/t Au







301 303 2m @ 0.2 g/t Au







306 307 1m @ 0.26 g/t Au







340 341 1m @ 0.26 g/t Au FG22-016C 250.85 -90 360 49 208 159m @ 0.22 g/t Au







Including











50 52 2m @ 2.2 g/t Au







116 122.87 6.87m @ 0.47 g/t Au







138 152 14m @ 0.56 g/t Au FG22-018C 278.43 -90 360 10 14 4m @ 0.21 g/t Au







17 20 3m @ 0.21 g/t Au







27 28 1m @ 0.45 g/t Au







47 63 16m @ 2.1 g/t Au







including











55 57.3 2.3m @ 5.35 g/t Au







129 145 16m @ 0.83 g/t Au







157 159 2m @ 0.3 g/t Au







184 194 10m @ 0.3 g/t Au







204 206 2m @ 0.21 g/t Au FG22-019C 229.82 -90 360 68.51 75 6.49m @ 1.4 g/t Au







91 95 4m @ 0.98 g/t Au FG22-021C 247.95 -90 360 69 72 3m @ 0.37 g/t Au







82 84 2m @ 0.4 g/t Au







88 90 2m @ 0.25 g/t Au







103 197 94m @ 0.31 g/t Au







Including











137 149 12m @ 1.1 g/t Au







137 176 39m @ 0.52 g/t Au FG22-029C 297.48 -90 360 144 147 3m @ 0.65 g/t Au







223.35 253 29.65m @ 0.45 g/t Au







Including











223.5 232 8.65m @ 1.2 g/t Au







277 279 2m @ 0.6 g/t Au













Infill











FG22-009C 229.51 -90 360 10 100 90m @ 0.61 g/t Au







including











10 22 12m @ 1.1 g/t Au







44 49 5m @ 2.26 g/t Au







63.09 73 9.91m @ 0.95 g/t Au







78.03 94 15.97m @ 0.92 g/t Au







109 111 2m @ 0.48 g/t Au







120 121 2m @ 0.25







125 128 3m @ 0.26







151 154 4m @ 0.35 g/t Au







178.95 180 1.03 @ 0.31 g/t Au







211 212 1m @ 0.4 g/t

* Intervals are core-length. True width is estimated between 90-95 percent ("%") of core length. Numbers rounded to one decimal place.

** Using 0.2 g/t Au cut-off.

Lemhi Gold Deposit:

As at October 11, 2022, a total of 50 new core drill holes have been completed at Lemhi for a total of 12,168 metres. In addition, two reverse circulation ("RC") holes totalling 402m were completed at Lemhi. These holes have been primarily designed to test on strike extensions of the known resource as well as infill in certain parts of the gold deposit. In particular, the drill program has focused on areas currently modelled as pit waste because of no or sparse drill data. All ounces added in these areas, even if close to the cut-off grade, will add value to the project as they come from zones in the resource shell that can now be upgraded to resources (See Figures 1, 2 and 3.) An additional 20 holes or approximately 4,000 m have been planned as part of the Phase 3 RC drill program which is ongoing.

All drill holes from the project have been logged, sampled and sent to ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada, an independent and fully accredited laboratory (ISO 9001:2008) for analysis for gold by Fire Assay and multi-element Induction Coupled Plasma Spectroscopy (select drill holes). Freeman Gold has a regimented Quality Assurance, Quality Control (QA/QC) program where at least 10% duplicates, blanks and standards are inserted into each sample shipment. Analytical results are pending.

About the Company and Project

Freeman Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property (the "Project"). The Project comprises 30 square kilometres of highly prospective land, hosting a near-surface oxide gold resource. The pit constrained National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43- 101") compliant mineral resource estimate is comprised of 749,800 oz gold ("Au") at 1.02 grams per tonne ("g/t") in 22.94 million tonnes (Indicated) and 250,300 oz Au at 1.01 g/t Au in 7.83 million tonnes (Inferred). See the NI 43-101 technical report titled "Maiden Resource Technical Report for the Lemhi Gold Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA" with an effective date of June 1, 2021, and signing date of July 30, 2021, as prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd. and F. Wright Consulting Inc. available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company is focused on growing and advancing the Project towards a production decision. The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43- 101.

On Behalf of the Company

William Randall

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to exploration, results therefrom, and the Company's future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

