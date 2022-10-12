MYBUNDLE.TV AND NCTC ENTER STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO BRING STREAMING TV AGGREGATION MARKETPLACE TO CO-OP'S 700+ BROADBAND MEMBERS

Serving One Third of Connected Households, NCTC will Offer Members, MyBundle.TV's Streaming TV Platform In Landmark Agreement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and LENEXA, Kan., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyBundle.TV , the premier online platform connecting consumers, streaming services, and broadband providers with tools to simplify streaming television, entered into a landmark partnership agreement with the National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC). The NCTC represents more than 700 independent communications service providers who connect approximately one-third of North American and U.S. Territory households to the world.

(PRNewsfoto/NCTC) (PRNewswire)

The MyBundle.TV agreement with the NCTC will give the cooperative's members the ability to deploy a wide range of tools that simplify the increasingly complicated world of streaming TV. The MyBundle.TV platform works in conjunction with NCTC members' own video offerings or as a standalone broadband solution, offering subscribers a simple way to manage and make the most of the vast streaming TV landscape. The NCTC's 700+ members serve more than one third of all households nationwide. Sitting at the cross section of the shared interests of broadband providers, streaming networks and consumers, MyBundle.TV facilitates broadband growth and increases customer satisfaction by making it easy and convenient for consumers to find the streaming services right for them.

"Entering into a strategic partnership with the recently rebranded NCTC is a landmark agreement in the growth and evolution for MyBundle.TV," said Jason Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of MyBundle.TV. "We applaud the NCTC's rebrand and commitment to drive new revenue generating opportunities for its members. The MyBundle.TV platform will provide NCTC members with cost-effective tools to grow, retain and delight their customers." MyBundle.TV has agreements in place with more than 115 broadband providers representing more than 9 million customers nationwide.

"In a short period of time, we have seen MyBundle.TV have great success in working with broadband companies to fortify their businesses. The NCTC is very pleased to enter into a comprehensive agreement with MyBundle.TV that will bring its array of tools to all of our members nationwide," said Lou Borrelli, CEO, NCTC. "We look forward to working with Jason and his team in the years ahead helping our members deploy an array of innovative options that not only help their end customers save money, but also enhance their current broadband and video experiences."

NCTC members can learn more here: https://mybundlepartners.com/nctc

About MyBundle.TV

MyBundle.TV offers the industry-leading consumer and enterprise platform simplifying streaming TV. MyBundle.TV's free and easy-to-use tools help consumers discover and manage their streaming service subscriptions, watch free live TV, and find content to watch across their services. Incorporating more than 150 streaming services and partnering with approximately 115 broadband providers serving 9.1 million customers and growing, The MyBundle.TV platform helps consumers navigate the streaming video world and enables new growth opportunities for programmers and high-speed data distributors alike.

About NCTC

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) was founded as a not-for-profit with one mission: to help members competitively acquire the video programming and vital technologies needed to offer world class services that define their communities' infrastructure with vision, value and purpose. NCTC makes purchasing and implementation easy and affordable for its 700+ independent communications service providers who connect one third of all households throughout North America and U.S. territories. Going beyond significant cost savings, the organization helps members unlock new revenue through emerging technologies, best practices and new ideas ensuring the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. For nearly 40 years, NCTC has been actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit: www.nctconline.org .

CONTACTS:

Eric Becker

ICR for MyBundle.TV

(303) 638-3469

press@mybundle.tv

Pam Gillies

NCTC

(720) 594-8085

pgillies@nctconline.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NCTC