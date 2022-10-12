Top Latina Speaker Gaby Natale Partners with Johnson & Johnson to Energize Diverse Audiences

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestselling author, speaker and 3-time Daytime EMMY winner Gaby Natale joined forces with Johnson & Johnson to energize their Hispanic Heritage Month annual celebration. The company's CEO Joaquin Duato delivered a special message to honor the occasion.

(PRNewswire)

As the main keynote speaker for the day, Gaby joined the emcees from her own TV studio in Dallas to deliver her empowerment keynote and interact live with the audience.

"I am convinced that every time we chose to PIONEER, we move the world forward. That is why I applaud Johnson & Johnson's effort to create events like this where authentic conversations about how to break barriers can flourish", explained Natale.

The theme of the event is based on Gaby's keynote PIONEER: Embrace your Uniqueness, Break Barriers and Redefine What is Possible. Select members in attendance will receive copies of her bestselling book The Virtuous Circle which became the first book written by a Latina that was published by the Leadership division of HarperCollins.

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most broadly based healthcare company with more than 140,000 employees across the world and a legacy of 135 years.

About Gaby Natale and AGANARmedia

Gaby Natale believes in breaking barriers. And she embodies what she preaches.

As the first Latina to win 3 Daytime EMMYs back-to-back (as host and executive producer of her own show), the first Hispanic author to be published by HarperCollins' Leadership division and one of the few foreign-born writers to narrate their audiobook in English, Gaby has had her own share of being "the first like her" in leadership spaces.

A sought-after thought leader and motivational speaker, Gaby has shared her inspirational message in Fortune 50 corporations, the United Nations and in her own TEDx talk encouraging underrepresented minorities to pioneer and be what they cannot (yet) see in the world.

Natale is among a few women in the entertainment industry who owns not only the rights to her content, but also a television studio. This unique situation has allowed her to combine her passion for media and her entrepreneurial spirit.

People magazine named Natale one of 2018's "25 Most Powerful Latinas", highlighting the inspirational story of how she went from a local TV show that started out of a carpet warehouse to becoming the only Latina in US history to win triple back-to-back Daytime EMMYs. Her popularity grew even further when her first book, "The Virtuous Circle" by HarperCollins, became an instant bestseller, topping Amazon's New Releases charts in 3 different categories (Business, Inspiration and Self-Help).

Natale is also the founder of AGANARmedia, a marketing company with a focus on Hispanic audiences that serves Fortune 500 companies such as Hilton Worldwide, Sprint, AT&T, eBay, Intuit and Amazon. In the digital world, she has a thriving fan base with over 52 million views on YouTube and 250K+ followers on Social Media.

In 2019, Natale launched Welcome All Beauty, her own hairpiece and extension line dedicated to women who need to be camera-ready on the go.

A tireless advocate of gender and diversity issues, Natale is a frequent collaborator with nonprofits such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign and Voto Latino.

Natale has been featured in Forbes, CNN, Buzzfeed, NBC News, Univision and Latino Leaders magazine. She is the recipient of NALIP's Digital Trailblazer Award and of a GLAAD Media Award nomination for her portrayal of Latino LGBTQ youth in media.

Natale holds a bachelor's in International Relations and a master's degree in Journalism from the University of San Andres and Columbia University. Prior to starting her career in television, Natale taught Communication and Journalism courses at the University of Texas.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AGANARmedia