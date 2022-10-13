CPower Named 2022 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards Finalist

CPower Recognized for the Second Year in a Row for Unlocking the Value of 6.3 GW of Customers' Distributed Energy Resources to Save on Energy Costs, Balance the Grid and Decarbonize the Environment

BALTIMORE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CPower Energy ("CPower"), a national leader in unlocking the full value of customer Distributed Energy Resources (DERs), today announced it has been selected as a finalist in the Grid Edge category for the 24th Annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards. The 2022 finalists were selected by program host S&P Global Platts, the leading global provider of energy and commodities information and spot market benchmarks. This recognition comes following CPower's recent acquisition of Centrica Business Solutions' U.S. demand response business, with CPower now managing a total of 6.3 GW of capacity nationwide.

CPower rewards more than 2,400 commercial and industrial organizations who own DERs across the U.S. for reducing their power or generating energy locally to provide grid balancing services when the grid is stressed, paying its customers more than $230 million last year alone. CPower has more than two decades of experience providing grid services and leverages its artificial intelligence-powered technology to provide energy users with real-time insights to track their energy system performance and ensure that they get the most out of their DER strategy.

The Grid Edge category recognizes innovative energy solutions that are advancing a multi-directional electric grid and optimizing the link between utilities and energy users. CPower has been selected as a finalist for its demonstrated and ongoing efforts to enable more than 17,000 sites across all major U.S. energy markets to take a more active role in multi-directional energy solutions in partnership with utilities and Independent System Operators. The theme for this year's awards is Committed.Connected.Charged. – reflecting the common thread of stewardship energy industry leaders are exemplifying in propelling the global energy transition, as well as supporting their local communities.

"We're honored that our work with our customers and partners to build a better, more reliable power grid is being recognized. The proliferation of DERs means that there are more opportunities for our customers to contribute value to and benefit from the energy transition, while we help solve challenges that will create a clean, flexible and dependable grid," said John Horton, President and CEO, CPower. "We're proud to be recognized by S&P Global Platts for a second year in a row for providing customers with the industry's highest-rated service while helping them lower their energy costs, ensure operational resiliency in the face of extreme weather and capacity shortfalls, and decarbonize their businesses and communities."

"In a year of unexpected challenges, from Europe's energy crisis to trade-flow changes and banner market volatility, it's particularly inspiring to see the innovation and leadership of this year's finalists in steering a course toward a better energy future," said Sue Avinir, Senior Vice President of Conferences & Advisory Solutions, S&P Global Commodity Insights. "We're proud to honor this year's finalists and celebrate their efforts."

The winners will be announced at the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards gala on December 8 in New York City.

To learn more about CPower's solutions, visit: www.cpowerenergymanagement.com/performance-solutions .

To view the complete list of Global Energy Award categories and finalists, visit: www.spglobal.com/platts/global-energy-awards/finalists .

About CPower Energy Management



CPower Energy Management is the leading, national energy solutions provider guiding customers toward a clean and dependable energy future. We manage approximately 6.3 GW of capacity across the U.S., forming virtual power plants that are good for the grid and great for the community. CPower maximizes the value of our customers' electricity loads, facility assets, and distributed energy resources while delivering flexibility, capacity, and other ancillary services to the grid. With more than two decades of experience, we've grown to offer more than 60 local energy programs, partnering with grid operators and utilities to serve over 17,000 sites, delivering approximately 286,000 metric tons of CO2 reductions in 2021 alone. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland, and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment, and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector.

For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergymanagement.com .

About S&P Global Platts



At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better-informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing, and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture, and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for companies, governments, and individuals to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: http://spglobal.com/platts .

