HiBob Introduces Workforce Planning to its HR Platform ‘bob’

LONDON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBob , the company behind Bob, the HR platform transforming how organizations operate in the modern world of work, today launches its native Workforce Planning module, designed to help companies optimize for efficiency by enabling them to easily plan, track, and analyze their positions and people data.

Workforce planning is the process of building a robust organization through attracting, hiring, and training suitable candidates within each department. Businesses use workforce planning to avoid under or overstaffing and to support hiring employees with appropriate levels of knowledge, skills, and experience. Ultimately it allows businesses to reimagine their teams' structures, support their people's growth and by extension the company's overall success.

Incorporating a workforce planning strategy enables companies to carefully respond to emerging economic or technological trends disrupting the workplace to build realistic business plans. It also ensures HR brings visibility and data to the finance team, and other executive stakeholders when deciding, executing, and tracking headcount planning. Companies that "workforce plan" are more likely to experience overall success through strategic control and care of staffing needs balanced with business requirements.

HiBob used customer feedback to develop this highly valued use case, collaborating with a select group of over 25 early adopters. These included Eurowag, Parimatch, LHV, Danish Industry, Fiverr and Landa who all acted as design partners helping to define an MVP, and build the prototype that culminated in the final module.

Ronni Zehavi, CEO and co-Founder of HiBob said: "Changes to the modern world of work caused by flexible, remote, hybrid models and dispersed teams have made HR technology imperative for business success. By the same token your workforce planning strategy needs to be equally as dynamic and agile. It impacts every department within an organization because it's more than just headcount planning, requiring cross-functional input.

It's the foundation of effective recruiting and hiring, it reduces spending, eliminates inefficient hiring practices, and enables accurate predictions of future job developments. Importantly it increases employee retention through higher levels of satisfaction. When all of these facets align with the company's long- term objectives and goals, workforce planning should ultimately help drive the business forward."

HiBob's Workforce Planning module includes the ability to plan for cycles including the creation and evaluation of different scenarios such as re-organizations, acquisitions or other large-scale disruptive changes. It streamlines position planning, turning spreadsheets into living, running processes with full visibility, analytics, and accuracy for HR and finance teams. It also pulls analytics to identify any problems with the execution process, identifies skills gaps - and in this way helps with succession planning - as well as tracking internal mobility when filling planned positions.

HiBob is on a mission to transform how organizations operate in the modern world of work with its HR platform 'Bob'. Leading the way for the future workplace, Bob offers resilient, agile technology that wraps all the complexities of HR processes into a game changing, user-friendly tool that touches every employee across the business.

HiBob is used by more than 2,500 multinational companies - including Cazoo, Gong, Hopin, Monzo, Happy Socks, Fiverr, and VaynerMedia. Organizations using Bob are able to accelerate hiring, retain the best talent, upskill and elevate employee engagement.

