Custom "Ruby Red Rims" dazzle at W Magazine's 50th anniversary party

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with Harris Reed, the acclaimed fashion designer known for challenging expectations, Lexus has reimagined an icon from "The Wizard of Oz" – Dorothy's ruby red slippers. "Ruby Red Rims" were unveiled last night at W Magazine's star-studded 50th anniversary party in New York.

LEXUS COLLABORATES WITH DESIGNER HARRIS REED TO REIMAGINE DOROTHY’S RUBY SLIPPERS FOR ALL-NEW RX (PRNewswire)

Under license from Warner Bros. Consumer Products, the concept celebrates the automaker's daring redesign of its bestselling, most iconic vehicle, the all-new 2023 Lexus RX. It is an extension of the vehicle's launch campaign that reminds us to never lose our edge with a modern interpretation of one of the most celebrated films of all time. What if, in "The Wizard of Oz," Dorothy had ignored the advice to "follow the yellow brick road" and took the road less traveled instead?

With the "Ruby Red Rims," Harris Reed and Lexus present the RX as the ultimate vehicle for inspiring drivers to veer off of the beaten path. As the official vehicle of the W 50th anniversary party, the "Ruby Red Rims" RX was stationed at the event's entrance, greeting the fashion icons, celebrities and luminaries who have graced W's cover through the decades, and setting the tone for the '70s-themed bash.

"As a gender fluid designer, I've always been fueled and inspired by choosing the path less traveled," said Harris Reed. "With the bold new design of the Lexus RX and the cinematic Hollywood classic, 'The Wizard of Oz,' I took inspiration from the literal interpretation of choosing your own path and pursuing a new journey down the red brick road, with a nod to the film's iconic ruby slippers and my own designs."

In creating the "Ruby Red Rims," Reed took inspiration from two of the signature hats in his recent Spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The backs of the rims are made of solid aluminum and feature gloss-sealed glitter. In the center sits the ruby core and Lexus logo, embedded in a polished ruby red color, and powered by LED lights that bring them to life. Fins reveal the ruby red color from different angles, creating a magical moment that celebrates the iconic power of the shoes and the rims. A dramatic color change signifies the transition between worlds, immersing viewers in the journey.

"With 'The Wizard of Oz' as a foundation for our all-new RX launch spot, we were excited about the possibilities of connecting our wheels to Dorothy's ruby red slippers. The final design and thoughtful interpretation of the 'Ruby Red Rims' far exceeded our expectations," said Vinay Shahani, vice president, Lexus marketing. "We are grateful for the incomparable, trailblazing designer, Harris Reed, who helped us reimagine the ruby slipper in the most striking way for W's milestone 50th celebration."

The "Ruby Red Rims" RX will make additional appearances throughout the country later this year and next. For more information on the 2023 RX, visit www.lexus.com/newRX.

