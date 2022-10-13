Raytheon Technologies, Seyfarth Shaw and Legal Innovators collaborate to build legal career paths for diverse talent

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Innovators, an alternative legal services provider focused on innovative talent management solutions, today announced a new program aimed at increasing diversity in junior legal talent with a cost rational approach.

Legal Innovators Logo (PRNewsfoto/Legal Innovators) (PRNewswire)

Legal Innovators is piloting the program with Seyfarth Shaw LLP and Raytheon Technologies. The goal of the program is to combine the structured junior associate training at a law firm with exposure to the matters and culture of a corporate legal department to support additional career pathways for junior legal talent.

Ellen McLaughlin, Partner at Seyfarth Shaw, says "we've always prided ourselves on providing high-caliber legal representation for our clients. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and this relationship is an example of this type of collaboration. We believe this partnership represents a creative approach to bringing in a diverse and talented pipeline of trained legal talent adding them to our existing team to serve our clients."

"In order to drive progress in increasing diversity in our profession, we must be open to fresh and innovative approaches," said Raytheon Technologies general counsel Raja Maharajh. "We look forward to creating new pathways for junior legal talent to experience in house legal culture and learn about the legal and regulatory matters unique to the aerospace and defense industry."

"We always envisioned that corporate legal departments, as well as law firms, would benefit from the creative and collaborative solutions that Legal Innovators provides. The opportunity to work with Raytheon Technologies and Seyfarth Shaw is incredible, and we are humbled to have the chance to add value to both of these partners and, in the process, further diversify our industry" said Bryan Parker, and Jonathan Greenblatt, co-founders, and CEO and Chairman, respectively, of Legal Innovators.

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

With more than 900 lawyers across 17 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide.

About Legal Innovators

Founded by Chairman Jonathan Greenblatt and CEO Bryan Parker in 2019, Legal Innovators is an end-to-end, technology enabled talent management solution for law firms and corporate legal departments that is changing the way the law approaches the hiring, pricing, and training of junior legal talent through a two-year work-based program. It also assists its clients in meeting their diversity, equity, and inclusion goals. Legal Innovators pairs law firms and corporate legal departments with high-quality, trained, and BigLaw ready junior lawyers. Its lawyers take on substantive work as a member of its law firm and corporate legal department clients' legal teams. Law firms and corporations gain first-hand exposure to Legal Innovators' lawyers' capabilities and make more informed decisions based on legal competencies and cultural fit before hiring them permanently.

To learn more about Legal Innovators, visit www.Legal-Innovators.com or contact Director of Operations, Meghan Smith, at meghan@legal-innovators.com or 202-916-8773.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Legal Innovators