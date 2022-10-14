Arch Resources to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on October 27

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) will discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results in an investor conference call on Thursday, October 27 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The call will be webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n6238jod.

Arch Resources Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arch Resources, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

To access the conference call via phone, participants will need to register using the following link, where they will be provided with a telephone number and an access code: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIcf349b78c8f5431e9aa5ebade83ef397. (Note that this registration process represents a change from the company's past practice of publishing a dial-in number in advance of the call.)

Arch's third quarter 2022 earnings release will be distributed via PR Newswire before the market opens on October 27 and will be posted to the company's website at that time.

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arch Resources, Inc.