IDrive e2 Enhances Infrastructure and Optimizes Performance offering Fast S3 Compatible Cloud Object Storage Solution

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive® e2 has announced infrastructure enhancements to one of the fastest S3 compatible, scalable cloud-object storage platforms, including the opening of multiple new data centers across the globe, optimizing performance for all users who want to utilize the service for their cloud storage needs.

With the increasing global demand for IDrive® e2, the company recognizes the importance of giving users all over the world the best possible performance, thus enhancing the service to give users the fastest uploads and downloads available.

With new edge locations in Montreal, Ireland, London, Frankfurt, and Paris, along with 8 locations across the United States, users are able to point their data to the edge center closest to them for a faster network and ease of access, as well as retrieve their data quickly based on their convenience. This provides the fastest possible response time for all S3 API calls no matter what region the user is located in.

As customers look for more cost effective alternatives to other more costly services without sacrificing performance, IDrive® e2 can now consistently be the perfect alternative due to these enhancements.

When it comes to affordability, IDrive® e2 is the clear winner above all other S3 compatible storage solutions by offering annual plans that start as low as $40/year, while neither B2 nor Wasabi offer yearly plans. Monthly plans are also more affordable with IDrive® e2, starting at $.004/GB/month, while B2 is $.005/GB/month and Wasabi costs $.0059/GB/month. IDrive® e2 also regularly offers new users 90% off their first year.

As far as fees for egress, IDrive® e2 is completely free. On the other hand, main competitors Wasabi and Backblaze both charge fees for egress. Data deletions are completely free for IDrive® e2, however Wasabi charges when data is deleted before the minimum retention period.

IDrive® e2 can store petabytes of data and users can retrieve their data quickly based on their convenience using associated access key ID and secret access key. Enterprise users can access data directly from the IDrive® e2 web console or via third-party tools like Veeam, Cyberduck, MSP360 or Duplicati etc.

Prospective users can see for themselves just how fast IDrive® e2 is from their location by running a speed test .

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC™ and IBackup.The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

