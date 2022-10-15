MY01 Highlighted in Orthopaedic Trauma Association Symposium Focused on Acute Compartment Syndrome

MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MY01, Inc. today announced that its Compartmental Pressure Monitor was highlighted in a symposium at the Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) Annual Meeting in Tampa, Florida. The event featured five experts in the field of Acute Compartment Syndrome (ACS)

MY01 Logo (CNW Group/MY01, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The symposium, titled "New Tools and Approaches in the Management of Compartment Syndrome," was moderated by Ross Leighton, MD, Professor of Surgery at Dalhousie University, and was further comprised of the following:

Prism Schneider, MD, PhD, FRCSC - Orthopaedic Trauma Surgeon & Associate Professor at University of Calgary

Ted Miclau , MD - Professor, Trauma & Problem Fractures at University of California San Francisco

Michael McKee , MD - Chair, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Arizona College of Medicine

Charles Moon , MD - Associate Professor and Director, Orthopedic Trauma at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

The panel discussed the current limitations of ACS management and diagnosis, and the potential use of the MY01 device as an accurate aid to diagnosis. A series of cases utilizing the MY01 device for continuous pressure monitoring was presented. Panelist's experience showed that continuous pressure monitoring provided more objective data and successfully augmented clinical signs in the context of ACS diagnosis.

"The MY01 device gives constant, numerical data to everyone involved in diagnosing a patient with ACS," said Charles Moon, MD. "You don't have to worry about missing a case because the device and app give you objective data points that you can feel confident using to inform your decisions."

Takeaways from the conversation included:

The MY01 device is an accurate aid to diagnosis, as evidenced by clinical trial data;

Pre- and post-operative use of the device has given a more robust understanding of how pressure relates to ACS diagnoses;

Pressure can be more reliable than other clinical signs, particularly pain, which can by hyper variable and tends to be a lagging indicator for ACS diagnosis.

"We are pleased to hear these respected panelists discussing the need for objective data to augment clinical assessments," said Charles Allan, CEO of MY01, Inc. "MY01 remains dedicated to supporting research in the field and advancing the science of ACS diagnosis."

About MY01, Inc. MY01, Inc. is on a mission to empower healthcare professionals with the objective data to aid in the diagnosis of compartment syndrome, thereby improving patient outcomes. MY01 believes that adding actionable, quantitative data at the bedside can augment clinical assessments to provide more effective care. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec since 2015, MY01, Inc. leverages its expertise in microsensing technology to provide innovative diagnostic solutions.

Related Links

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MY01, Inc.