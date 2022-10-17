Best Mommy Makeover In Sarasota Launched by Dr. Alberico Sessa

Sarasota Surgical Arts Provides The Cost Of Mommy Makeover In Florida

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mommy makeover surgery is a plastic surgery designed to repair the damage done to the body during pregnancy. It primarily addresses the breasts and abdomen, but may also include other body areas such as the buttock. The procedure requires a skilled plastic surgeon to provide a good result and Dr. Alberico Sessa at Sarasota Surgical Arts provides the best mommy makeover surgery in Sarasota, Florida.

How Much Does A Mommy Makeover Cost In Florida?

The cost of mommy makeover surgery depends on the procedures involved. While every mommy makeover varies, there are some more common combinations. Sarasota Surgical Arts provides pricing for the more common combinations.

Full Tummy Tuck with Saline Breast Augmentation | $12,825 : This form of mommy makeover involves a standard tummy tuck surgery and the placement of saline breast implants to augment the breasts.

Full Tummy Tuck with Silicone Breast Augmentation | $13,025 : Along with a full tummy tuck, this mommy makeover surgery places silicone breast implants for a more natural-looking and feeling breast augmentation .

Maxi Tummy Tuck with Silicone Breast Augmentation | $16,525 : A maxi tummy tuck—sometimes called an extended tummy tuck —removes more skin and fat from the hips and flanks. This combination also features breast augmentation with silicone breast implants.

Tummy Tuck with Full Lift | $16,750 : A standard tummy tuck combined with a breast lift makes up this mommy makeover option at Sarasota Surgical Arts. Patients can choose to have breast implants placed at the same time for an additional cost.

Maxi Tummy Tuck with Full Lift | $20,250 : This mommy makeover removes a large amount of extra skin from the breasts and abdomen. Like with the previous option, patients can add on breast augmentation or liposuction for an additional cost.

About Sarasota Surgical Arts:

Sarasota Surgical Arts is a leading plastic surgery practice in Sarasota, FL. Dr. Alberico Sessa sees patients from around the country and the world for procedures including facelifts , mommy makeovers , and breast surgeries. Sarasota Surgical Arts also offer high quality non-surgical procedures such as lip fillers , Botox , and chemical peels .

