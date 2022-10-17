Oracle Celebrates Creators of Outstanding Customer Experiences

The 16th Annual Markie Awards showcase the organizations that are setting new and innovative standards with Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor the creators of truly excellent experiences across the entire customer journey, Oracle today announced the winners of the 2022 Markie Awards. The awards recognize Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) customers, and the partners and agencies they work with, that have delivered standout customer experiences across advertising, marketing, sales, service and ecommerce. This year's winners include PepsiCo, Cincinnati Bengals, Flight Centre Travel Group, Johnson Controls, and Vertiv.

"The Markie Awards celebrate innovation and the fierce dedication to excellence that characterizes world-class customer experiences that drive measurable business outcomes," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Fusion Cloud CX. "We received hundreds of submissions this year and were impressed with how our customers, partners, and agencies put Oracle technology to work. The results achieved are incredible and we congratulate all of this year's winners."

Spanning 15 categories, the Markie Awards recognize CX innovation and excellence from across industries. The winners of the 2022 Markie Awards are:

Customer Award Winners:

The Visionary Award for Best Overall Digital or CX Program:

The Orchestrator Award for Best Demonstrated ROI:

The Architect Award for the Best Use of Advertising Data:

The Thinker Award for Best CX Innovation:

The Strategist Award for the Best Use of Data:

The Builder Award for Best Global CX Program:

The Connector Award for the Best Use of Ecosystem or Cross-Departmental Solution:

The Ally Award for the Best Engagement or Loyalty Program (Oracle CrowdTwist):

The Originator Award for Best Lead Management (Oracle Eloqua):

The Innovator Award for Best Demonstrated Sales ROI:

The Futurist Award for Perseverance in Customer Support Challenges:

Partner and Agency Award Winners:

CX Agency of the Year:

CX SI Partner of the Year:

CX ISV Partner of the Year:

CX Partner Collaboration of the Year:

The 2022 Markie Award winners will be celebrated during the Marketing Summit at Oracle CloudWorld in Las Vegas. The event will bring together customers, partners and agencies to explore cutting-edge marketing R&D, rich business insights, and exclusive leadership perspectives on marketing technology innovation and industry best practices.

