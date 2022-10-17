REI Co-op hires Mary-Farrell Tarbox as vice president, physical stores and retail operations

Tarbox starts October 24

SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Co-op announced today the addition of Mary-Farrell Tarbox to its retail leadership and corporate officer teams. Tarbox joins REI on October 24 as the company's vice president, physical stores and retail operations.

Mary-Farrell Tarbox, vice president, physical stores and retail operations (PRNewswire)

"Mary-Farrell is a proven leader in omni-channel operations. Her more than 30 years of leading successful teams across multiple retail environments made her a clear choice," says Cameron Janes, REI Co-op chief commercial officer. "As REI's retail presence expands across the nation, she will have a key role in helping the co-op achieve our aspiration to serve a 50-million-member community."

Tarbox will provide strategic leadership for REI's nearly 180 physical stores and retail operations team, which account for more than three-quarters of the company's 16,000+ employee base. She will be accountable to deliver on the co-op's goals for the retail organization that include advancing the employee experience, customer service and culture of continuous improvement.

"I have always admired REI for its commitment to its employees, members and helping get more people outside. I look forward to being part of a great team that delivers on the co-op's mission to support the outdoor community," says Tarbox.

With more than 30 years in the retail industry, Tarbox was most recently a regional vice president at Bed, Bath and Beyond where she oversaw 370 stores. She has also held senior leadership roles in retail and human resources at Crate & Barrel, Petsmart, Inc. and Target Corporation. In her immediate community, she has volunteered with Chicago Cares, Inc. for 20 years and presently serves as an emeritus board member.

